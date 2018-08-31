Remembering The Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin

- Aretha Franklin was laid to rest tonight in the city she called home.

Her body arrived at the historic Woodlawn cemetery in Detroit at about 9 p.m. The large funeral procession included one of the hallmarks was 100 pink Cadillacs ushering Aretha Franklin's body to her final resting place on earth.

They were not alone - thousands of people lined the procession route from the church all the way here to Woodward. Hundreds, if not thousands of people were right there from just south of Eight Mile to just north of State Fair waiting to get that final look at the hearse carrying Aretha Franklin. They knew this was very much a historic moment, but more than that, they wanted to honor the Queen of Soul.

Fans wanted to pay their respects in a way that Detroit showed up and turned out to do so was not lost on Aretha Franklin's family.

"It's amazing, it's unbelievable," said Brenda Corbett, Aretha Franklin's cousin. "I never would have thought ... from the church all the way to the cemetery, just lined with people. We love Detroit. We love Detroit as a family. We know that they loved Aretha and we thank you for that and God bless you all."

MORE COVERAGE:

Watch Aretha Franklin's funeral

Whoopi Goldberg shares Aretha Franklin memories at Queen of Soul's funeral

Stevie Wonder gives heartfelt tribute to Aretha Franklin

Jennifer Hudson delivers stirring Amazing Grace at Aretha Franklin funeral

Michael Eric Dyson honors Aretha Franklin and The D

Isiah Thomas: I was Aretha's favorite Bad Boy

Bill Clinton's dedication to Aretha at her funeral

Ariana Grande sings, Al Sharpton swipes at Trump during Aretha Franklin's funeral