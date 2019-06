Detroit police car (File photo) Detroit police car (File photo)

- A man police said was suspected of kidnapping a 5-year-old boy last Thursday night is being released from custody.

According to Detroit police the warrant was denied by the prosecutor's office which did not have enough evidence to charge Davell Stevenson with a crime. The investigation may be closed.

The man had been charged with kidnapping 5-year-old Marcus Pruitt, who went missing Thursday night after last being seen in his bedroom in the 19100 block of St. Mary's street.

A Detroit police source said the initial warrant was sent to the prosecutor's office, which then returned it needing more evidence. Police sent it back, but it was denied.

The boy was found safe around noon the following day, about a mile away from home.

His mother had left him in his room to play video games at about 9:40 p.m., but he was missing when she returned to check on him around 10:30 p.m.

Marcus was found safe at about 12:30 p.m. Friday at a home on Stahelin Avenue, which is a mile west of where he was last seen. It is not yet known how long he was at the home or why he was there.

