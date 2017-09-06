First inside look of Detroit's Little Caesars Arena
DETROIT (WJBK) - The ribbon's been cut, now FOX 2 is heading inside the Little Caesars Arena for preview week.
After years of construction and planning, officials celebrated the opening Tuesday of the new $863 million complex in Midtown Detroit.
The arena, which holds 20,000 seats, will be home to both the Pistons and the Red Wings.
FOX 2 took a behind-the-scenes tour of the building, watch the video player above to see more.
Some features:
- Large skylights to bring the outdoors indoors
- Mike's Pizza Bar, an artisanal-style pizza kitchen
- Chevrolet Plaza, a huge plaza outside the stadium that will have a similar feeling to Campus Martius
- Sports & Social Detroit, an electric gastro-pub style sports venue
- Kid Rock's Made in Detroit, featuring beer and craft cocktails, artist memorabilia and live music focusing on Detroit area talent.
- The District Market, an array of distinctive food stations, offering everything from a light lunch, a hearty meal or an after-work cocktail.
- Double the number of bathroom fixtures
- 2,500 new parking spots for a total of 8,000 parking spots within a 10-minute walk
- Olympia is releasing The District Detroit app to help with parking
