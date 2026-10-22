Election monitors sent to Michigan cities for 2026 midterms

The Brief Seven cities will have election monitors in Michigan this 2026 Midterm. The DOJ said federal workers would oversee polling places in Detroit, East Lansing, Flint, Grand Rapids, Hamtramck, Lansing, and Warren. This is not the first time Michigan has hosted federal monitors.



Seven cities in Michigan will host federal election monitors at polling places on Nov. 3, the Michigan Attorney General said.

Detroit, East Lansing, Flint, Grand Rapids, Hamtramck, Lansing, and Warren all received notices from the U.S. Department of Justice that federal monitors will be circulating around polling locations.

Michigan has had federal monitors staged at election sites over the past several terms.

Election Monitors in Michigan

Big picture view:

The monitors, typically attorneys and DOJ staff, will not speak with voters or interact with election equipment.

Instead, they will serve a supervisory role at the polls.

"The law provides specific parameters that allow monitors, observers and challengers to witness elections at local polling places," said state Attorney General Dana Nessel. "Itâ€™s important for residents to know that DOJ monitors are a standard part of our election process, and we anticipate they will comport with state and federal law just as they did in this yearâ€™s August Primary."

At that time, the DOJ sent federal observers to Detroit, Lansing, and East Lansing.

They worked in four teams of two, according to the Detroit City Clerk.

What they're saying:

"Michigan elections are safe and secure," said Governor Whitmer. "The presence of federal election monitors is an expected part of the process, as it has been for years. Election officials here work year-round to ensure every eligible voter can cast a ballot and the same continues to be true ahead of November 3rd. In Michigan, we will continue to protect the fundamental right to vote."

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