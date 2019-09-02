Oktoberfest weekends at Granite City Brewery
Granite City Brewery will be celebrating Oktoberfest for three weekends in a row coming up.
Cooking for Men's Health Event Sept. 21
The Michigan Institute of Urology is hosting its annual Men's Health Event on Saturday, Sept. 21.
Celebrate Mexico's Independence Day with Gran Castor
Chef Esmeralda Gomez and Jesus Gandarilla from Gran Castor joined us on Mexico Independence Day to share some recipe staples with us.
Making St. Joe's sloppy joes for Men's Health Event
Dr. Michael Lutz from the MIU Men's Health Foundation joined us on The Nine to tell us more about the event, along with Chef Ryan Kendall to make a healthy sloppy joes recipe.
Making chicken tamales with Gran Castor
Making a New England lobster feast with The Whitney
Executive chef Natasha Vitti from The Whitney shows us how to make a lobster bake, while talking about the restaurant's upcoming Cityfest celebration.
Cooking coconut shrimp with Pao Detroit
General manager Thomas Rossana and Chef Alex Farhat join us on The Nine to tell us more about the restaurant and their food.
16th Annual Vine and Dine Sept. 16 in Bloomfield Hills
More than two dozen of the area's finest restaurants and wineries will be offering a signature bite and pour at the 16th Annual Vine and Dine event.
Making surf and turf with Fleming's Prime Steakhouse
Chef Devon Follbaum from Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar makes a surf and turf ahead of the 16th Annual Vine and Dine.
Tailgating chili with Famous Dave's
Famous Dave's pitmaster Kaycee Schmidt joined us on The Nine to show us how to make chili with a twist.
Making smoothies and juice with Juicing with Jai
Jai and Robert Griggs joined us on The Nine to tell us more.
Ackroyd's Scottish Bakery cooks cheeseburger hand pies
Megan Ackroyd from Ackroyd's Scottish Bakery joined us on The Nine to show us how it's done.
Cooking with Old Shillelagh for VegMichigan Free Festival
Shellie Lewis from Old Shillelagh joined us on The Nine for some vegan cooking, along with Kim Korona who organized the festival.
Cooking with Regency Manor for Taste of Southfield
Kimmie Horne, who will be a judge at Taste of Southfield, joined us on The Nine to tell us more, along with Regency Manor's chef Ivon Shangi.
Firebird Tavern makes BLT panzanella salad
Chef Jared Reihemer joined us on The Nine to tell us about their new menu.
Cooking with Toasted Oak for Northville Food & Wine Festival
You can try some of the best wines, craft brews and food around this weekend at the Northville Food & Wine Festival.
Make Food Not Waste event Sept. 8
Make Food Not Waste is a free event that aims to tackle the dilemma of food waste and promote sustainability.
Watermelon refresher dish for your Labor Day picnic
Quiana "Que" Broden joined us on The Nine with a side dish that's perfect for your Labor Day dinner or picnic, if you're looking for something light and refreshing.
Chef Bobby's Fresh Michigan Peach Cake
Chef Bobby joined us on The Nine to show us how to make a cake with fresh peaches.
Cooking Labor Day walleye with Chef Bobby
Chef Bobby Nahra from Encore Catering & Banquet Center joined us on The Nine to show us how to make a walleye recipe with blistered tomatoes and Yukon potatoes.