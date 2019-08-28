Jay Dunn has Dystonia, which cause his muscles to cramp and twist. He's now campaigning for a cure

Dystonia is a movement disorder that causes muscles to twist and cramp. While doctors don't know why the disease happens, they believe it's a miscommunication between the brain and the body. Jay Dunn, who started to showcase symptoms of Dystonia when he was just 6 is now fundraising for a cure. The campaign is called the 5 Dollar Cure and you may have seen it advertised on an I-696 billboard. You can help by donating $5.

Suicide is declining worldwide, but increasing in U.S.

According to the World Health Organization, every 40 seconds someone dies by suicide. That statistic is actually decreased from previous years - but here in the United States, suicide is becoming more common. 

The Doctor Is In: Prostate Cancer Awareness
video

Dr. Craig Rogers, chair of the Henry Ford Vattikuti Urology Institute, explains some of the newer diagnostic tools and treatments that are adding years to the lives of prostate cancer patients.