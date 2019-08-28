Jay Dunn has Dystonia, which cause his muscles to cramp and twist. He's now campaigning for a cure
Dystonia is a movement disorder that causes muscles to twist and cramp. While doctors don't know why the disease happens, they believe it's a miscommunication between the brain and the body. Jay Dunn, who started to showcase symptoms of Dystonia when he was just 6 is now fundraising for a cure. The campaign is called the 5 Dollar Cure and you may have seen it advertised on an I-696 billboard. You can help by donating $5.
Men like house cleaning more than going to the doctor. That's a problem for preventing diseases
For many men, cleaning the bathroom, or mowing the lawn, is more appealing than going to the doctor, according to a recent Cleveland Clinic survey. Dr. Ryan Berglund says results show this 'doctor dread' is deeply rooted.
FDA blasts Juul for fueling public health crisis after Michigan ban on e-cigs. What happens next?
The Juul makes up 70% of the e-cigarette market in the country. The brand is filled with nicotine, and now the government is blasting the vaping giant - saying they may have helped fuel the public health crisis. It's a big warning from the government to the top selling vape company.
1 person dies by suicide every 40 seconds, WHO says — Here's how to help those who are struggling
Close to 800,000 people die by suicide every year, more deaths than war and homicide combined, WHO said.
Suicide is declining worldwide, but increasing in U.S.
According to the World Health Organization, every 40 seconds someone dies by suicide. That statistic is actually decreased from previous years - but here in the United States, suicide is becoming more common.
Jay Towers' & his dad help raise sepsis awareness
Jay Towers' dad shares his experience with sepsis to help raise awareness.
Study: Turn off your TV before going to bed if you want to stay healthy
If you have a habit of falling asleep in front of the television - take note. If you're trying to stay healthy and watching your weight, you might want to turn it off before you fall asleep.
The Doctor Is In: Prostate Cancer Awareness
Henry Ford Urologist, Dr.Craig Rogers answers questions about prostate health.
Dr. Craig Rogers, chair of the Henry Ford Vattikuti Urology Institute, explains some of the newer diagnostic tools and treatments that are adding years to the lives of prostate cancer patients.
Study: Benefits of weight loss surgery include reduction in mortality, reduce heart-related diseases
Many people consider weight loss surgery, but don't go through with it. This may provide some encouragement - a new study finds the benefits go way beyond weight loss. Obesity increases our risk of death, heart attack and stroke. Now, new research shows weight loss surgery can potentially reverse the risk of heart-related diseases and death in people who struggle with obesity....
Doctors think one in five high school students vape - a trend that's rising among young adults
If you have any teenagers in your life, they may say vaping is better for them than cigarettes. Dr. Daniel Ouellette, a pulmonologist with Henry Ford Health System, says experts think, among high school students, that 1 in 5 has used an e-cigarette. That's 20 percent, and it's a big growth compared to the numbers in the past few years.