Dystonia is a movement disorder that causes muscles to twist and cramp. While doctors don't know why the disease happens, they believe it's a miscommunication between the brain and the body. Jay Dunn, who started to showcase symptoms of Dystonia when he was just 6 is now fundraising for a cure. The campaign is called the 5 Dollar Cure and you may have seen it advertised on an I-696 billboard. You can help by donating $5.

9 hours ago