New York Bagel in Ferndale takes advantage of small business grants to keep employees paid during COVID-19 pandemic
New York Bagel in Ferndale is a small business taking advantage of federal grants to help keep employees paid during the COVID-19 crisis.
Minority hair stylists start relief fund to help business owners during pandemic shutdown
Molette is one of thousands of beauticians and barbers in metro Detroit and Myra Lee is with Abea LLC - a family owned beauty platform and business accelerator dedicated to promoting black and brown businesses - but now they're trying to help them survive.
Closed Detroit businesses are getting help amid pandemic shelter in place
The application process is now closed, but organizers say they're working hard to help these businesses owners stay alive through grants that can total as much as $10,000.
Restaurants and bars can sell booze back to Liquor Control under new executive order
Governor Gretchen Whitmer's executive order number 46 allows the Liquor Control Commission will buy back booze to help bars and restaurants affected by the coronavirus.