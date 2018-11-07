After debates, Whitmer's name was floated for vice president. She's not interested
Give a one-word reaction to the statement: "Gretchen Whitmer for vice president." Ever since her appearance at the Detroit Democratic presidential debate in July, Whitmer's name has managed to float onto the rumor mill of potential nominees for vice president.
Democratic presidential candidates call for Kavanaugh's impeachment
Several Democratic presidential candidates on Sunday lined up to call for the impeachment of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh in the face of a new, uninvestigated, allegation of sexual impropriety when he was in college.
Fiery Democratic debate tackles health care, immigration, gun violence, as candidates attack Trump
Top candidates shared the debate stage for the first time in the third debate of the Democratic presidential primary.
Last minute applications roll in as 21 candidates eye Oakland County executive position
First name: Ima. Last name: Skaam. We guess that's a person. It's certainly an applicant for the Oakland County executive position, the one left vacant less than two weeks ago when its former occupant L. Brooks Patterson died from Pancreatic Cancer.
After watching the debates, how do three MLK JR students feel about the Democratic candidates?
You've heard the national press's take on the candidates, you've read the reviews from local media on who is running for president, but what about voters? You know, the people who the 20 Democratic candidates were actually speaking to? We asked three students from Martin Luther King Junior High School what they were interested to learn more about. Now, the reviews are in.
2nd night of Dem Debate includes more Detroit, state attention by candidates
At night two of the Democratic Debate in downtown Detroit, our city earned a few more mentions than night one, including a big one at the end.
Protest chants interrupt candidates at Democratic Debate's night 2
During Cory Booker's opening remarks about President Trump's Baltimore comments, a loud chant erupted from the crowd Wednesday.
Led by Whitmer, five governors from Great Lakes urge presidential candidates to support region
Five Democratic governors of states in the Great Lakes region Monday urged the candidates in next year’s presidential election to support a plan for safeguarding their shared waters by boosting federal spending on treatment plants and environmental cleanups.
Banning the ban of banning plastics: Michigan bill would repeal 2016 law
From Starbucks to McDonald's, companies and states are starting to ban single use plastics.
Slotkin upsets 8th US House district with win over Bishop
A major upset happened election night in Michigan's 8th Congressional District, where Democrat Elissa Slotkin has claimed victory.
Michigan Lt. Gov. Brian Calley announces run for governor
Another candidate has entered the race for Michigan governor.
It's official: Michigan electors unanimously vote for Donald Trump
All 16 Electoral votes went to Donald Trump and Mike Pence.
Electoral College to cast votes for president today
Protests are planned for state capitals, but they are unlikely to persuade the Electoral College to dump Trump.
Michigan vote recount to begin today by noon
The 4.8 million votes that were cast here in Michigan for the presidential election will be recounted by hand.
Mitchell: polls still valuable to election process despite inaccuracies
Steve Mitchell, CEO of Mitchell Research and Communications, joined us in studio to explain what went wrong with so many of the polls.
Achatz 'Hillacream' and 'Trumpkin' pies celebrate candidates
Whether you're happy or disappointed in the results, you can celebrate your candidate with a slice of 'Hillacream' or 'Trumpkin' pie from Achatz Pie Company.
Skubick: Where things went wrong for Hillary Tuesday night
FOX 2's political analyst Tim Skubick says Tuesday's results can be attributed to a wholesale redefinition of what both parties look like now.
Coping with the election results
Psychotherapist Lori Edelson from The Birmingham Maple Clinic joins us on The Nine.
Voting machine problems reported across metro Deroit
Detroit City Clerk Janice Winfrey tells FOX 2, "Defective machines will be swapped out. All ballots will be put through and all votes will be tabulated."
Problems at the poll? Here's who to call
If you notice any voter fraud or intimidation, you can report the activity to the Department of Justice at 1-800-253-3931 or call the NAACP at 313-664-2424.