Dantonio moves on from officials, plus big injury news at press conference
Michigan State offensive lineman Kevin Jarvis is expected to miss 6-7 weeks with an undisclosed injury.
Dantonio holds Tuesday press conference and announces big injury news, plus thoughts on officials mistake
Michigan State Head Coach Mark Dantonio held his weekly press conference Tuesday as they prepare for a big game against Northwestern Saturday.
Pac-12 acknowledges officiating error in MSU loss
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - The Pac-12 Conference acknowledged an officiating error on the last play of Arizona State's 10-7 victory at Michigan State on Saturday. The conference said Sunday night that the Sun Devils should have been called for leaping on Michigan State's missed field goal attempt as time expired.
WATCH: Arizona State edges No. 18 Spartans 10-7 in wild last minute
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Jayden Daniels and Arizona State spoiled Mark Dantonio's bid for a milestone. Instead, the Michigan State coach was left to explain a chaotic finish to a disappointing home loss. Daniels directed Arizona State on a pressure-packed 75-yard drive and, after Eno Benjamin reached the ball to the goal line for a 1-yard touchdown run with 50 seconds remaining, the...
Dantonio, Lewerke & Bachie after 10-7 loss to Arizona State
Michigan State Head Coach Mark Dantonio and players Brian Lewerke & Joe Bachie spoke following their 10-7 loss to Arizona State on Saturday.
No. 18 Michigan State set for rematch with Arizona State
This was the moment early last season when Michigan State's offense hit its first major snag. Faced with a tricky nonconference test on the road, the Spartans wasted opportunities throughout the game and eventually lost to Arizona State on a last-second field goal. "It don't sit with me right," wide receiver Weston Bridges said.
Dantonio win away from all-time wins mark at Michigan State
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Mark Dantonio's name will soon stand alone atop the list of all-time winningest football coaches at Michigan State. On the cusp of breaking Duffy Daugherty's record, Dantonio said he is thankful for all the people on the field, sideline and behind the scenes that have played a huge part in his success.
WATCH: Offense responds for No. 19 Spartans in 51-17 win over WMU
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Darrell Stewart had 10 catches for 185 yards, and No. 19 Michigan State's maligned offense scored touchdowns on its first three drives on the way to a 51-17 win over Western Michigan on Saturday night that gave coach Mark Dantonio a share of the school record for victories.
No. 19 Spartans have room for improvement against WMU
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Mark Dantonio made it clear this week that No. 19 Michigan State needs to approach this next game with a sense of urgency. "I think our guys will have motivation this week," the Spartans' coach said. "What do you think?"
Dantonio can tie record when No. 19 Spartans host WMU
Western Michigan (1-0) at No. 19 Michigan State (1-0), Saturday at 7:40 p.m. EDT (BTN). Line: Michigan State by 16. Series record: Michigan State leads 13-2. WHAT'S AT STAKE? Michigan State coach Mark Dantonio made it clear he wasn't pleased with the offensive performance in last week's 28-7 win over Tulsa. He expects the Spartans to be ready this coming weekend. Motivation...
WATCH: Dantonio blunt about Spartans' mistakes in opener
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) - One more win would give Mark Dantonio a share of the school record. The Michigan State coach is in no mood to celebrate. "Football is a game of effort, toughness and knowing what to do. Half of our team figured that out, half of it didn't," Dantonio said Tuesday. "We will make sure that other half gets it figured out this week."
WATCH: No. 18 Michigan State tops Tulsa in 28-7 opening night win
Raequan Williams knocked the ball out, and Kenny Willekes recovered it in the end zone.
Tulsa the first test for No. 18 Michigan State's offense
Tulsa (3-9 last season) at No. 18 Michigan State (7-6), Friday at 7:05 p.m. Eastern (FS1). Line: Michigan State by 23. Series record: First meeting. WHAT'S AT STAKE? It's the first chance for Michigan State to show off any offensive improvements after the Spartans scored only 32 points in their last four games last season. The Spartans shuffled roles around among offensive...
WATCH: Spartans saying little about offense that needs improvement
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Later this week, the mystery surrounding Michigan State's offense will finally end. Until then, the Spartans aren't revealing much. "Friday night, after the game, we'll be able to brag about it a little bit," quarterback Brian Lewerke said. "But as for now, we can't really do too much."
WATCH: Changes abound as Michigan State tries to fix offense
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Seven months ago, Mark Dantonio shook up his offensive staff, keeping his assistants but switching their roles around. It was a move that reflected the state of the Michigan State program - not necessarily panicking, but certainly aware of some recent shortcomings.
Dantonio keeps offensive changes under wraps at media day
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Raequan Willams bluntly outlined the expectations for Michigan State this coming season. "Big Ten championship," the senior defensive end said. "That's what we want. Anything less would be a failure."
Joey Hauser transferring from Marquette to Michigan State
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Marquette forward Joey Hauser is transferring to Michigan State. The Spartans announced the addition of Hauser on Tuesday. He averaged 9.7 points and 5.3 rebounds a game as a freshman in 2018-19. Michigan State coach Tom Izzo says the Spartans recruited Hauser out of high school and are familiar with him. Hauser said in a statement that he can't wait to take...
Michigan State adds forward Julius Marble to 3-player class
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Michigan State has added a third player to its basketball recruiting class. Julius Marble signed a letter of intent on Wednesday to play for coach Tom Izzo next season. The 6-foot-8 forward will be a relatively unheralded freshman along with highly touted guard Mark Watts and forward Malik Hall on a talented and experienced team .
Michigan State's Winston staying in school, Ward leaving
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) - All-America guard Cassius Winston wants to accomplish more at Michigan State. He is coming back for his senior season. "It will always be my goal to play in the NBA, but that's a dream that can wait a year," Winston said Friday. Teammate Nick Ward said he is entering the draft and plans to sign with an agent and end his college career.