Pit bull 'faints' while getting nails clipped: 'Academy Award for best dramatic performance'
An anonymous pit bull has been crowned the world's "most dramatic" dog after it seemingly pretended to faint when its owner attempted to clip its nails.
Police: Cars frontman Ric Ocasek found dead in NYC apartment
Ric Ocasek, famed frontman for The Cars rock band, has been found dead in a Manhattan apartment.
Author JK Rowling donates $19 million to multiple sclerosis research following mother's death
Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling has made a substantial donation for research into the treatment of multiple sclerosis at a center named after her late mother.
Actress Felicity Huffman sentenced to 14 days in prison in college admissions scandal
A judge has sentenced Felicity Huffman to 14 days in prison for her role in a sweeping college admissions bribery scandal.
'Everybody stay calm!': Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey to launch podcast about ‘The Office'
The podcast, called "Office Ladies," is described as "the ultimate podcast for nostalgic fans."
Singer, songwriter Eddie Money dead at 70, family says
Eddie Money, the singer and songwriter famous for “Two Tickets to Paradise," “Take Me Home Tonight," and several other hits in the 1980s has died at the age of 70, according to TMZ.
Dr. Oz announces mother has Alzheimer's disease, urges viewers to take preventative actions
Dr. Mehmet Oz announced Monday that his 80-year-old mother was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease, urging viewers to take preventative action as early as possible.
Rapper Fetty Wap assaulted 3 hotel workers, police say
Rapper Fetty Wap was arrested over the weekend on suspicion of assaulting three employees at a Las Vegas Strip hotel-casino, police said.
Jonas Brothers visit Pennsylvania teen who missed concert due to cancer battle
A Pennsylvania teen was given the surprise of a lifetime from the Jonas Brothers.
Comedian Kevin Hart and driver suffer 'major back injuries' in crash
Comedian Kevin Hart and his driver suffered "major back injuries" in a car crash in the Malibu Hills late Saturday night, a report said.
Lee Thomas gives TED Talk about learning positivity through vitiligo
Lee Thomas was in the early stages of his TV career. He was working in the biggest city in the country - New York City - on their flagship station, on their top-rated 5 p.m. newscast. And then his skin started changing color.
‘There was a fire involved': Jessi Combs' fatal crash under investigation
Oregon police are attempting to retrieve laptop computers that were reportedly in race car star Jessi Combs' “jet car” during her fatal crash on Aug. 27 as they gather more information on the tragic event, officials announced.
Six Flags Great Adventure unveiling ‘Jersey Devil' coaster in 2020
Six Flags Great Adventure has announced that, in 2020, it will unveil a new, huge rollercoaster, the Jersey Devil Coaster.
The places it'll go: Dr. Seuss exhibition hitting the road
Dr. Seuss is hitting the road this fall with a large interactive exhibit that will immerse visitors in some of the most iconic books by the beloved children's writer.
Google pays tribute to Wizard of Oz with hidden surprise for film's 80th anniversary
Google is celebrating the 80th anniversary of the classic film 'The Wizard of Oz' with a hidden surprise on its search page.
Meek Mill pleads guilty to misdemeanor; legal saga over
Rapper Meek Mill pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor gun charge on Tuesday and won't serve additional time in prison.
Disney releases new details about immersive Star Wars hotel
Want to vacation in a galaxy far, far away? Guests at Walt Disney World will soon be able to stay in a spaceship as part of the highly anticipated Star Wars land.
Metallica donates more than $277,000 to pediatric cancer hospital in Romania
Metallica says it has donated 250,000 euros ($277,600) to support the construction of Romania's first pediatric oncology hospital.
'Who Framed Roger Rabbit' animator Richard Williams dies
Richard Williams, an Oscar-winning animator whose work on the bouncing cartoon bunny in "Who Framed Roger Rabbit" helped blur the boundaries between the animated world and our own, has died in England. He was 86.