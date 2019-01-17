Michigan's Harbaugh & Bredeson ready to play Wisconsin on FOX 2
Ben Bredeson had a chance to cash in on his potential this year in the NFL.
Michigan #10, MSU #18 in new AP poll
The Southeastern Conference held three of the top four spots in The Associated Press college football poll after LSU's road victory against Texas pushed the Tigers to No. 4.
WATCH: No. 7 Michigan holds on to beat Army 24-21 in 2 overtimes
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) - Michigan is off to a wobbly start this season and Army almost took advantage. Jake Moody made a 43-yard field goal and the seventh-ranked Wolverines forced and recovered a fumble to hold on for a 24-21 double-overtime win over the Black Knights on Saturday.
No. 7 Michigan hopes it is prepared for Army's triple option
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) - No. 7 Michigan is facing a team it has been preparing to play since spring practice, when defensive coordinator Don Brown carved out extra time to study a scheme rarely seen in modern college football. Army, which runs a triple option, is coming to the Big House to resume a series that has been idle for more than a half-century.
No. 7 Michigan hopes to fine tune new offense against Army
Army (1-0) at No. 7 Michigan (1-0), Saturday at noon EDT (FOX). Line: Michigan by 23. Series record: Army leads 5-4. WHAT'S AT STAKE? The Wolverines want to show their offense has more strengths than weaknesses with two weeks before its next game on Sept. 21 at No. 17 Wisconsin. The Black Knights have a chance to pull off an upset after coming close last year, losing to then-No. 5...
Freshman Charbonnet helps No. 7 Michigan clean up mistakes
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) - With Michigan debuting its high-tempo, no-huddle "size in space" offense, a freshman helped bail the Wolverines out of an uneven performance. No. 7 Michigan was sloppy Saturday during a 40-21 victory over Middle Tennessee in the opener for offensive coordinator Josh Gattis.
WATCH: Harbaugh, Patterson, Thomas & Hutchinson after 40-21 win over MTSU
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) - Shea Patterson threw three touchdown passes and No. 7 Michigan easily won its season-opening game. However, the dual-threat senior quarterback wasn't in a mood to celebrate. Patterson lost a fumble on the first play of the game and put the ball on the turf again later in the game, casting a shadow on his perspective of the Wolverines' 40-21 win over Middle...
Patterson back to run Michigan's new-look offense in opener
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) - Shea Patterson is back as Michigan's starting quarterback, directing a new offense that is very familiar to him. The senior said the no-huddle, hurry-up offense scheme the seventh-ranked Wolverines will unveil Saturday against Middle Tennessee is a lot like the one he ran for two years at Ole Miss. "It definitely feels a lot more natural," Patterson...
WATCH: Harbaugh, Hutchinson, Eubanks & Hill as they ready for MTSU
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) - No surprise here: Shea Patterson is Michigan's starting quarterback. But backup Dylan McCaffrey also seems to be in coach Jim Harbaugh's plans. "All options are open that way, in terms of that," Harbaugh said Monday. "Would like to definitely play both."
WATCH: Michigan's Harbaugh says he wouldn't lie about transfer
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) - Jim Harbaugh lashed out Tuesday night at Cincinnati coach Luke Fickell, who said Michigan did not support a transfer's attempt to immediately play for the Bearcats. Harbaugh said he told Fickell months ago he wouldn't lie about what he knew regarding the transfer of James Hudson. Fickell told The Athletic that Michigan didn't support Hudson's waiver...
WATCH: Harbaugh seems set up for success in 5th season at Michigan
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) - Jim Harbaugh seems set up for success at Michigan in his fifth season, leading a program that's a popular choice to win the Big Ten . "That's where I would pick us," Harbaugh said. Some are taking another step, predicting the Wolverines will earn a spot in the College Football Playoff to give them a chance at winning a national championship for the...
Harbaugh, Michigan looking to play game outside US
CHICAGO (AP) - Michigan hasn't played a game outside the United States in more than a century but coach Jim Harbaugh said that will change soon. Asked about the possibility of playing a game in Mexico, Harbaugh tipped an upcoming international date. "We're close to announcing playing a team on foreign soil," he said Friday at Big Ten media days. "I think there's...
Jim Harbaugh gets drilled by son with Wiffle ball
The good news is that Jim Harbaugh is fine. The bad news is - his son may not be following his footsteps and playing football. The proof is in the two Wiffle ball rockets Harbaugh posted to Twitter, one of which hit him in the face.
Wolverines are finding Omaha to be their home away from home
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - The Michigan baseball team is feeling right at home in Omaha and the state of Nebraska as its chases the program's first national title since 1962. Some key moments on the Wolverines' improbable journey occurred here even before the College World Series - like the losses in Lincoln that cost them the Big Ten regular-season title and the walk-off win in the...
3 generations of Harbaughs make 1st visit to Yankee Stadium
NEW YORK (AP) - Jim Harbaugh is in a New York sports state of mind this weekend. Michigan's football coach visited Yankee Stadium for the first time Friday, joined by his father and 6-year-old son to watch the Bronx Bombers take on the Tampa Bay Rays with first place at stake in the AL East. After that, the three generations of Harbaugh boys are headed out to Long Island on Saturday to...
WATCH: Patterson, McCaffrey, Kemp, Hudson & McKeon after Michigan Spring Game
Jim Harbaugh has handed the keys to Michigan's new-look offense to Josh Gattis , who is implementing a no-huddle, spread scheme.
Jim Harbaugh taking Michigan team to South Africa in May
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) - Jim Harbaugh is taking Michigan's football team to South Africa in May. Director of football operations Mark Taurisani tweeted about the trip Tuesday. Like last year's visit to France , the Wolverines will not practice in South Africa. Harbaugh did have practices in Italy in 2017.
Harbaugh hires Nua, completes staff for 5th year at Michigan
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) - Jim Harbaugh has completed his coaching staff for his fifth season at Michigan. He hired defensive line coach Shaun Nua on Thursday, a week after adding offensive coordinator Josh Gattis and defensive assistant Anthony Campanile. Harbaugh says Nua is a rising star in the coaching profession.