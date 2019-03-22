WATCH: Red Wings defenseman Niklas Kronwall retires
Red Wings defenseman Niklas Kronwall announced his retirement Tuesday following 15 NHL seasons for the Wings.
Red Wings get F Adam Erne from Lightning for 4th-round pick
DETROIT (AP) - The Detroit Red Wings have acquired forward Adam Erne from the Tampa Bay Lightning for a fourth-round pick in the 2020 draft. Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman made the move Wednesday, adding a player he drafted in the second round in 2013 while running Tampa Bay's front office.
Red Wings re-sign Turgeon to 1-year deal
DETROIT (AP) - The Detroit Red Wings have re-signed forward Dominic Turgeon to a one-year contract. The team announced the move Friday. The 23-year-old Turgeon had six goals and 14 assists in 72 games last season for Grand Rapids of the AHL. He also played in four games with the Red Wings. Turgeon played in five games with the Red Wings in 2017-18. Detroit drafted Turgeon in the third...
Red Wings re-sign D Joe Hicketts to 2-year deal
DETROIT (AP) - The Detroit Red Wings have re-signed defenseman Joe Hicketts to a two-year contract. The team announced the move Wednesday. Hicketts played in 11 games with the Red Wings in 2018-19. He also had 27 points in 64 games with Grand Rapids of the AHL. The 23-year-old Hicketts has no goals and three assists in 16 career NHL games. ___ More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and...
LISTEN: Detroit Red Wings sign Filppula, Nemeth & Pickard on first day of free agency
Steve Yzerman is practicing patience in his first year as the Detroit Red Wings' general manager.
Detroit Red Wings announce 2019-2020 schedule
The Detroit Red Wings announced their full 2019-2020 schedule on Tuesday.
Red Wings select German defenseman Moritz Seider 6th overall in the 2019 NHL Draft
Back home in Detroit, it took Steve Yzerman only a matter of minutes Friday in the NHL draft to put his imprint on the future of the Red Wings.
Red Wings announce preseason schedule
The Detroit Red Wings announced Tuesday their 2019-2020 NHL preseason schedule.
Red Wings legend Red Kelly passes away at 91
The Detroit Red Wings announced Thursday that legend Red Kelly has passed away.
Red Wings get the 6th pick in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft
The Detroit Red Wings will pick 6th in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft following the NHL Draft Lottery Tuesday night.
WATCH: Holland 'I'm going to manage the Detroit Red Wings until I'm not managing' plus Blashill
DETROIT (AP) - The Detroit Red Wings ended a third straight season without a postseason bid, counting on a core of players 24 years old and younger to end the postseason drought next year. Dylan Larkin, Andreas Athanasiou, and Tyler Bertuzzi each set career highs for scoring and Anthony Mantha matched his highest point total. Even though Detroit had more points in the standings than just three...
Red Wings' Jeff Blashill to coach US men at world championship
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) - Detroit Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill will lead the U.S. at the men's world hockey championship next month in Slovakia. USA Hockey announced Monday that Blashill would be back to coach the team for a third straight year. The Americans finished third last year and fifth in 2017. New Jersey Devils coach John Hynes, Detroit assistant and former Olympic coach Dan...
Penguins lock up playoff berth with 4-1 win over Red Wings
PITTSBURGH (AP) - So much for the slow start. The seemingly endless string of injuries to bold-faced names, to the ones that left the Pittsburgh Penguins drifting aimlessly for long stretches. Then March came. April, too. And the Penguins did what they always seem to do when the number of games dwindles and the stakes rise. They found themselves in time to reach the playoffs.
Detroit Red Wings agree to two-year contract extension with Jeff Blashill
The Detroit Red Wings announced a two-year contract extension with coach Jeff Blashill on Tuesday, giving their young leader a vote of confidence in a rebuild that will now include a third straight year without a playoff berth after a 25-year postseason run.
Mantha's 1st NHL hat trick helps Red Wings beat Bruins 6-3
DETROIT (AP) - The Detroit Red Wings are playing their best hockey of the season while perhaps hurting their chances of winning the NHL draft lottery. Anthony Mantha scored three goals for his first NHL hat trick, lifting Detroit to a 6-3 win over the Boston Bruins on Sunday night.
Bernier, Howard share shutout in Red Wings' win over Devils
DETROIT (AP) - The Detroit Red Wings are pulling off victory after victory at the end of a season in which they haven't had much to celebrate. Jonathan Bernier and Jimmy Howard combined for a shutout, Tyler Bertuzzi had a goal and two assists and the Red Wings - who have the fourth-worst point total in the NHL - topped the New Jersey Devils 4-0 on Friday night for their fourth straight win.
Bertuzzi's OT winner leads Red Wings to 5-4 win over Sabres
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) - The playoffs may be well beyond reach, but the Detroit Red Wings are showing some fight at the end of another disappointing season. Tyler Bertuzzi and Dylan Larkin each had two goals to lead the Red Wings to a 5-4 overtime win over the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday night. It was Detroit's fifth win in its last six games.
Larkin, Bernier lead Red Wings to 3-2 win over Sharks
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) - The San Jose Sharks are in a freefall at most inopportune time. Dylan Larkin scored in the first minute, Jonathan Bernier had 38 saves and the Detroit Red Wings beat the Sharks 3-2 Monday night. The Red Wings have won four of their last five games after going 1-9-3 over their previous 13. The Sharks lost their season-high sixth (0-5-1) straight game. It's their...
Mantha scores in OT, Red Wings beat Golden Knights 3-2
LAS VEGAS (AP) - Anthony Mantha acknowledges he has had a rough season, with "ups and downs" he's had to learn from, especially after missing 15 games with a hand injury midway through the season. Mostly, it's the downs he's focused on in order to become a better player. Saturday night, it paid off. Mantha scored the tying goal midway through the third period and got the...
Barbashev records first hat trick, Blues beat Red Wings 5-2
ST. LOUIS (AP) - Ivan Barbashev's parents and younger brother traveled from Russia to watch him play for the Blues on Thursday night. The 23-year-old center made the long trip worth it - and in a big way. Barbashev recorded his first career NHL hat trick to lead St. Louis to a 5-2 win over the Detroit Red Wings. "It feels great," Barbashev said. "It's their second game...