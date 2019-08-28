OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) - Even the managers were perplexed by all the quirky details of a game that began nearly four months ago and finished in a different ballpark way out West. Chad Pinder homered, Mike Fiers earned his fourth victory or his 14th, however you want to look at it, and the Oakland Athletics beat the Detroit Tigers 7-3 on Friday night in a game that was suspended on May 19...

