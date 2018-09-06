How 30-minute workouts can propel weight loss
Can 30-minutes of exercise, per day, be enough to see a significant weight loss?
Back-to-School Workouts for Home
It's back-to-school time for Metro Detroiters, and while schedules are shifting from summer to fall, it may be more of a challenge to find time for your physical fitness.
Snake yoga coming to The Reptarium in Utica
You've probably heard of goat yoga, or puppy yoga, but a new kind of yoga is coming to the metro area. Snake yoga will soon be held at The Reptarium in Utica.
The Nine gets a lesson in Hula Hooping
Sara Wood, a Hula Hoop Fitness Trainer, stops by The Nine to show off her skills.
Lower Body Training the Right Way with Fitt Factory
The latest trend in fitness is glute and lower body excercises.
Best At-Home Workouts with Xceleration Fitness
Summer is well underway and it's a great time to get out there and commit to an exercise program and a better quality of life.
Transformation Tuesday: Ohana Fitness & Wellness
Ohana Fitness & Wellness stops by on a Transformation Tuesday to discuss their 6 week Little Black Dress Transformation program.
Fitness Focused on Movement with Chad Blair
Local fitness expert Chad Blair says that throughout the normal course of a day, people are sitting at computers or slumped over looking at their phones and tablets that their posture is now dysfunctional and leading to health issues.
Transformation Tuesday: Crushing fitness goals at 65
Maureen Beaubien is 65 years old and is crushing her fitness goals.
Planet Fitness Teen Summer Challenge
Teens can work out for free at all 75 Planet Fitness locations in Michigan starting May 15 running through to September 1.
Mother's Day Workout with Xceleration Fitness
It's Mother's Day, and while it may be tempting, it's no excuse to miss or skip a workout.
Free Classes for Pure Barre Celebrates Anniversary
Pure Barre in West Bloomfield is celebrating its one-year anniversary this weekend by offering free classes on today and Sunday.
Edge Fitness to open four new Metro Detroit locations
More fitness options are coming soon to metro Detroit.
The 'Avengers' Body Workout with Xceleration Fitness
While the latest and final installment in the Avengers film series captivates the imagination of moviegoers around the globe this weekend, there's something you can do to look and feel like an Avenger on your own.
Yoga - good for your heart and can be done from a chair
February is Heart Month.
Easy At-Home Workouts with Life Time Fitness
While as many as 80 percent of Americans made a resolution to live a healthier lifestyle in 2019, nowhere near that many will stick with it all year long.
Controlled movement and other exercise strategy for the new year
It's a new year and many people are trying to get fit, so how do you know which exercise is for you?
Memory-enhancing workouts with a senior focus
Today it's not only about physical fitness through improve balance and increased strength and flexibility, but these workouts can enhance your memory.
7 Move Body Weight Workout with Ben Boudro
With children heading back to school, parent's schedules are about to change in a major way.
Barefoot and Free yoga weekend in Commerce
You're getting ready for the kids to go back to school. You're tired of the heat and potholes. You need to relax.