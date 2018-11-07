Slotkin upsets 8th US House district with win over Bishop
A major upset happened election night in Michigan's 8th Congressional District, where Democrat Elissa Slotkin has claimed victory.
Michigan Lt. Gov. Brian Calley announces run for governor
Another candidate has entered the race for Michigan governor.
It's official: Michigan electors unanimously vote for Donald Trump
All 16 Electoral votes went to Donald Trump and Mike Pence.
Electoral College to cast votes for president today
Protests are planned for state capitals, but they are unlikely to persuade the Electoral College to dump Trump.
Michigan vote recount to begin today by noon
The 4.8 million votes that were cast here in Michigan for the presidential election will be recounted by hand.
Mitchell: polls still valuable to election process despite inaccuracies
Steve Mitchell, CEO of Mitchell Research and Communications, joined us in studio to explain what went wrong with so many of the polls.
Achatz 'Hillacream' and 'Trumpkin' pies celebrate candidates
Whether you're happy or disappointed in the results, you can celebrate your candidate with a slice of 'Hillacream' or 'Trumpkin' pie from Achatz Pie Company.
Skubick: Where things went wrong for Hillary Tuesday night
FOX 2's political analyst Tim Skubick says Tuesday's results can be attributed to a wholesale redefinition of what both parties look like now.
Coping with the election results
Psychotherapist Lori Edelson from The Birmingham Maple Clinic joins us on The Nine.
Voting machine problems reported across metro Deroit
Detroit City Clerk Janice Winfrey tells FOX 2, "Defective machines will be swapped out. All ballots will be put through and all votes will be tabulated."
Problems at the poll? Here's who to call
If you notice any voter fraud or intimidation, you can report the activity to the Department of Justice at 1-800-253-3931 or call the NAACP at 313-664-2424.
President Obama to speak in Ann Arbor ahead of Election Day
Students and others have been filing into the area all morning long in hopes of hearing the president speak. Doors open for the event at Ray Fisher Stadium at 9 a.m.
Detroit City Clerk Janice Winfrey's election 411
Detroit City Clerk Janice Winfrey joins us ahead of November's big election.
Are Republicans or Democrats better for the economy?
Mike Hohf from Advance Capital Management joins us to take a look at the economy differences when a Republican is in the White House vs. a Democrat.
Better Life Home Care on a mission to help seniors vote
Amy Miller and Patricia Mero from Better Life Home Care join us on The Nine.
Deadline: Last day to register to vote
Anyone 18 or older can register by mail or in person at their county, city or township clerk's office or by visiting any Secretary of State branch.
Michigan straight-party voting ban won't take effect
FOX 2's political analyst Tim Skubick joins us to break down the Supreme Court's decision.
Jesse Jackson visits Detroit high school to encourage voting
The Rev. Jesse Jackson came to Detroit and spoke at Cass Tech High School to encourage students old enough to register to vote.