Fox 2 Weather app

FOX 2 offers a mobile app dedicated to weather with an improved experience for all users.

The FOX 2 Weather app is available for free to all iPhone, iPad and Android users.

We’ve redesigned our powerful and flexible free mobile app from the ground up, starting with scroll functionality that puts every feature on one page.

Current conditions, interactive radar map, and daily/hourly forecasts are just a click away. The radar is fully integrated with GPS functionality, meaning you can personalize and track weather all over the world. Just set what weather conditions you want to see on the radar and you're done!

Add in school closing data, severe weather alerts, up-to-the-minute traffic info plus LIVE-streaming newscasts, and you’ve found a comprehensive weather app that truly "Works for you!"

The app is available for free download in the Apple iTunes App Store and on the Android Market by searching for FOX 2 Weather.

Features include:

Highly responsive interactive map optimized for 4G and WiFi performance

Vertical and horizontal map display with looping

Highest resolution satellite cloud imagery available

Color coded weather alerts arranged by severity

Fully integrated GPS for current location awareness

Integrated compass overlay

10 day forecasts with both daily and hourly detail

Ability to easily save your favorite locations

Earthquake plotting - tap on an earthquake to display its detail