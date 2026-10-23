Advocates across the US call for reform with how colleges deal with sexual assault cases

The Brief Advocates across the country are calling for reform in colleges when handling assault cases. The conversation gained national momentum after a former Cornell student, known as Jane Doe, filed a civil lawsuit against seven former Kye Fye fraternity members



There are growing calls for reform on college campuses as universities across the country struggle with their handling of sexual assault cases.

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The issue has been thrust back into the national spotlight following high-profile allegations at major universities, including an ongoing lawsuit involving Cornell University.

The conversation gained national momentum after a former Cornell student, known as Jane Doe, filed a civil lawsuit against seven former Kye Fye fraternity members, alleging she was drugged and gang-raped at a fraternity event.

The state of New York has since launched a formal investigation.

Now, campuses across Michigan and the entire country are re-examining safety protocols. National data shows more than 80% of major four-year colleges report at least two sexual assaults a year—though experts warn official figures are much higher, as more than 80% of survivors never report them out of fear or social stigma.

What they're saying:

With mounting demands for Title IX reform, we asked survivor advocate JoJo Dries what immediate steps students and families should take.

"As an advocate, and as a nonprofit, my first suggestion to any survivor is reach out to an advocate," said On The Wings Of Angels founder JoJo Dries. "Before you reach out to the sexual assault hotline, before you reach out to the nurses on campus and any of those types of resources or the police. Find yourself an advocate that you trust.

"If I was a person on college right now, I would be looking for those resources those safe people that I can first report that to that can walk alongside of me if and when this happens, to then go with me to report that - whether that’s a safe student that’s running a nonprofit, but there’s resources like RAINN, there’s the Sexual Assault Hotline, there’s SANE - which is the sexual assault nurses that handle that on campus and there are several groups within campuses that you can go to, but I think your first stop should be to some type of an advocate so they can walk alongside you cause this isn’t easy."

Along with Title IX overhauls, many advocates are urging local law enforcement agencies rather than university administrators to lead criminal investigations into campus assaults.

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