2 shot, 1 killed off-campus of Eastern Michigan University
A shooting has been reported off-campus near Eastern Michigan University, the school said in a statement.
Woman arrested for stabbing 2 at Brighton laundromat
Brighton police say that the woman stabbed two people and attempted to stab a third at the Tubs & Tumblers Coin Laundry near W. Grand River and Cross Street. One victim was treated at the store and the other was taken to a hospital.
Grandmother shot inside her Detroit home during break-in
A grandmother was shot by intruders inside her Detroit home Monday night.
44-year-old who bit woman's ear off could be charged with two 10-year felonies
Oakland County Sheriff deputies came upon a crime scene one sergeant is describing as a "once in a lifetime" incident. A woman's ear and parts of her face had been bitten off by another woman who she had invited over for drinks. The woman could be charged with assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder and assault with intent to maim - both 10-year felonies.
Ex-Macomb County teacher gets probation for abusing special needs kids
A former Macomb County teacher who abused students with special needs will not spend a day in jail.
Intoxicated woman arrested after biting friend's face, part of ear off in attempted sexual assault
A woman has been arrested after police say she bit her friend's face and ear during an attempted sexual assault.
Remains of missing mother and four children found in Georgia
After finding the body of the missing mother, deputies believe they have found the remains of four missing Florida children.
Stranger accused of sneaking into Ann Arbor school, molesting girl
A Washtenaw County man is behind bars after allegedly sexually assaulting a child inside an Ann Arbor school.
Police traffic stop of black driver leads to tasing, racism accusation
A traffic stop by police resulted in a driver being tased and charged in Southfield.
Sterling Heights police shoot man who pointed gun toward them
A man was critically injured in an officer-involved shooting in Sterling Heights early Monday.
"Never seen anything like this": two charged after dog found malnourished, with misaligned spine
Two women have been charged with cruelty to an animal after their dog was found malnourished and with a misaligned spine while it was roaming the streets of Eastpointe
Dispute at pee wee football game leads to shooting in Fort Worth
Police in Fort Worth are searching for the gunman who opened fire following a dispute at a pee wee football game Saturday, sending two people to the hospital.
Man, 27, dead after motorcycle crash on 8 Mile
Detroit Police are investigating a deadly motorcycle crash that happened Saturday around 11 p.m. in the area of 8 Mile and Sherwood.
Toddler bit by pitbull chained in neighbor's backyard
A 3-year-old was sent to the hospital after being bitten by a pitbull around 10 a.m. in the 20000 block of Patton Sunday.
2 arrested after video shows girl, 5, dangled upside down by teacher, bullied by older kids
Columbus police arrested two Ohio educators on charges of endangering children after detectives viewed troubling surveillance video from the learning center where the educators were employed, according to the Columbus Division of Police.
Detroit Police, FBI dig behind home on east side in missing persons cases
The Detroit Police Department and the FBI are digging behind a home on the city's east side in a search for evidence connected to two missing persons cases.