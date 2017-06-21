Woman arrested for stabbing 2 at Brighton laundromat

Brighton police say that the woman stabbed two people and attempted to stab a third at the Tubs & Tumblers Coin Laundry near W. Grand River and Cross Street. One victim was treated at the store and the other was taken to a hospital. 

44-year-old who bit woman's ear off could be charged with two 10-year felonies

Oakland County Sheriff deputies came upon a crime scene one sergeant is describing as a "once in a lifetime" incident. A woman's ear and parts of her face had been bitten off by another woman who she had invited over for drinks. The woman could be charged with assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder and assault with intent to maim - both 10-year felonies.