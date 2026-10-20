Amazon hiring thousands in metro Detroit for seasonal work
Amazon is hiring more than 300,000 workers across the country for seasonal, part-time and full-time roles this holiday season.
And thousands of those jobs are here in Michigan.
Amazon jobs metro Detroit
By the numbers:
Approximately 8,000 season positions are available across southeast Michigan, with more than 12,500 roles across the state, a company spokesperson told FOX 2.
Dig deeper:
These roles require no prior experience and now start at $20/hour after Amazon invested in a series of starting pay increases.
Timeline:
New seasonal, part-time, and full-time roles will be posted weekly from October through December across Amazon's U.S. operations network, with many seasonal employees having the opportunity to transition into full-time roles.
What you can do:
Visit amazon.com/localjobs to sign up for job alerts.
Amazon new employee benefits
Big picture view:
Amazon also has new employee benefits rolling out this fall:
- Grocery discount: 10% off groceries and essentials online, 20% off in-store at Whole Foods — uncapped, stackable with Prime deals. Covers everything from produce to diapers and pet food.
- Lifetime banking benefit: Day 1 Financial, a First Tech Federal Credit Union membership with no overdraft fees, no minimums, and no credit history required. Employees, spouses, and kids keep it for life — even after leaving Amazon.
- Career Choice: Prepaid tuition up to $5,250/year through 15 Michigan schools. 3,300+ Michigan employees have used it since 2019.
The Source: Information in this article was taken from a Michigan spokesperson at Amazon.