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Amazon hiring thousands in metro Detroit for seasonal work

By Megan Ziegler
FOX 2 Detroit
Holidays
Published October 20, 2026 4:26 PM EDT
Published October 20, 2026 4:26 PM EDT
article

FILE - Amazon packages in a Prime delivery truck. Getty Images

The Brief

    • Amazon is hiring more than 12,500 people across the state of Michigan ahead of this holiday season.
    • About 8,000 of those jobs are based here in southeast Michigan.
    • These roles require no prior experience and now start at $20/hour, a spokesperson said.

Amazon is hiring more than 300,000 workers across the country for seasonal, part-time and full-time roles this holiday season. 

And thousands of those jobs are here in Michigan. 

Amazon jobs metro Detroit

By the numbers:

Approximately 8,000 season positions are available across southeast Michigan, with more than 12,500 roles across the state, a company spokesperson told FOX 2. 

Dig deeper:

These roles require no prior experience and now start at $20/hour after Amazon invested in a series of starting pay increases. 

Timeline:

New seasonal, part-time, and full-time roles will be posted weekly from October through December across Amazon's U.S. operations network, with many seasonal employees having the opportunity to transition into full-time roles. 

What you can do:

Visit amazon.com/localjobs to sign up for job alerts.

Amazon new employee benefits 

Big picture view:

Amazon also has new employee benefits rolling out this fall:

  • Grocery discount: 10% off groceries and essentials online, 20% off in-store at Whole Foods — uncapped, stackable with Prime deals. Covers everything from produce to diapers and pet food.
  • Lifetime banking benefit: Day 1 Financial, a First Tech Federal Credit Union membership with no overdraft fees, no minimums, and no credit history required. Employees, spouses, and kids keep it for life — even after leaving Amazon.
  • Career Choice: Prepaid tuition up to $5,250/year through 15 Michigan schools. 3,300+ Michigan employees have used it since 2019.

The Source: Information in this article was taken from a Michigan spokesperson at Amazon.

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