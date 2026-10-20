Amazon hiring thousands in metro Detroit for seasonal work

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The Brief Amazon is hiring more than 12,500 people across the state of Michigan ahead of this holiday season. About 8,000 of those jobs are based here in southeast Michigan. These roles require no prior experience and now start at $20/hour, a spokesperson said.



Amazon is hiring more than 300,000 workers across the country for seasonal, part-time and full-time roles this holiday season.

And thousands of those jobs are here in Michigan.

Amazon jobs metro Detroit

By the numbers:

Approximately 8,000 season positions are available across southeast Michigan, with more than 12,500 roles across the state, a company spokesperson told FOX 2.

Dig deeper:

These roles require no prior experience and now start at $20/hour after Amazon invested in a series of starting pay increases.

Timeline:

New seasonal, part-time, and full-time roles will be posted weekly from October through December across Amazon's U.S. operations network, with many seasonal employees having the opportunity to transition into full-time roles.

What you can do:

Visit amazon.com/localjobs to sign up for job alerts.

Amazon new employee benefits

Big picture view:

Amazon also has new employee benefits rolling out this fall:

Grocery discount: 10% off groceries and essentials online, 20% off in-store at Whole Foods — uncapped, stackable with Prime deals. Covers everything from produce to diapers and pet food.

Lifetime banking benefit: Day 1 Financial, a First Tech Federal Credit Union membership with no overdraft fees, no minimums, and no credit history required. Employees, spouses, and kids keep it for life — even after leaving Amazon.

Career Choice: Prepaid tuition up to $5,250/year through 15 Michigan schools. 3,300+ Michigan employees have used it since 2019.