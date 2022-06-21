Mackinaw City hotels accused of tricking guests into booking at closed hotels agree to stop, must give refunds
An agreement has been reached between Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel and multiple Mackinaw City hotels that are accused of deceiving customers by booking rooms at closed hotels.
Video shows man dousing Pride Flag, setting it on fire in Lansing
Lansing Police are searching for a man who set a Pride Flag on fire earlier this week after dousing it in flammable liquid.
11-year-old arrested for assaulting woman during attempted vehicle theft in west Michigan
Police in west Michigan said an 11-year-old Grand Rapids boy assaulted a woman while trying to steal her vehicle.
Michigan man sentenced to jail, probation after threatening to decapitate judge
A Michigan man was sentenced after threatening to decapitate a judge and challenging him to a duel on social media.
Wedding party celebrates along side of west Michigan freeway after limo catches fire on way to reception
A couple and their wedding party was on the way to west Michigan reception when their limo started overheating on the freeway. The vehicle caught fire, so they celebrated along the side of the road while they waited.
DNR: Michigan man tells officer he drove around drunk shooting deer to relieve frustration
A Michigan man is accused of shooting deer from his truck while drunk because it helped him relieve frustration. He is also accused of spearing snapping turtles.
Illinois truck driver wins $1 million on Michigan Lottery scratch-off ticket
A truck driver from Illinois won $1 million on a scratch-off Michigan Lottery ticket he bought at a gas station.
Catalytic converter thefts shut down Michigan county’s buses
A Michigan county can't use its buses after catalytic converters were stolen from them.
Military aircraft landing on road will close portion of Upper Peninsula highway Wednesday
A portion of M-28 will be closed between Munising and Shingleton in Michigan's Upper Peninsula because military aircraft will be landing on the road.
Missouri man arrested after alleged assault at northern Michigan campsite
A Missouri man is accused of assaulting a woman while the pair was camping in northern Michigan.
Some Michiganders protest, other celebrate after Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade
Protestors and people happy about the Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade gathered Friday around Michigan. Some are celebrating that abortion can be criminalized in the U.S., while others are scared and angry.
14-year-old charged after assault, threatening to murder people inside Michigan home
A Michigan teen is accused of assaulting someone and threatening to kill people during an argument.
Man on mini bike hit, killed after running stop sign in Port Huron
A Port Huron man on a mini bike died after he ran a stop sign and was hit by an SUV.
Northern Michigan woman accused of embezzling thousands from vulnerable relative
A northern Michigan woman is accused of embezzling money from a vulnerable relative who she guardianship of.
Michigan brewery collaborates with Pink Boots Society for beer that helps women in brewing
Dimes Brewhouse recently released Beer Is For Everyone, a brew that supports women in the brewing industry through the Pink Boots Society.
Man shot, wounded during confrontation with Albion police
A man was shot by an Albion police officer after authorities say he pointed a gun at them and refused to drop it.
Seeing dead fish along Lake Michigan? DNR says this year's die-off is 'larger than normal'
This year's alewives die-off is something Michigan has "not seen in years," according to the DNR.
Tickets on sale soon for UP Fall Beer Festival in Marquette
Tickets for the UP Fall Beer Festival in Marquette will be on sale soon.
Florida woman dead after 5 overdose at west Michigan hotel
A Florida woman died after five people overdosed at a hotel near Grand Rapids. Authorities said some of the victims were visiting Michigan for business.
Borrowed trailer hitch leads police to stolen camper, generator in northern Michigan
Michigan State Police found a stolen camper and generator after a tip about a borrowed trailer hitch led them to the suspect.