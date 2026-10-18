Car slams into house on Detroit's west side

The family that lives in the house had recently moved in, having moved from Kentucky after a house fire.

They were homeless for a short while and now, may be out of a house again. A car crashed into their house on Prevost in Detroit at about 1:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon. No one was in the room when the crash happened.

Asia Ishmeal said he doesn't know what's next for his family, other than going back to their car. He is looking for a place to stay with his 2- and 4-year-old children and their dog.

"We was homeless when we got here, living in our car trying to figure it out," he said. "Here we go again. I don't know where we go from here. The only thing I see is us back on the streets again."

A GoFundMe was set up for them. Anyone who is interested in helping can donate here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-dawns-godson-and-children.