Grandmother shot inside her Detroit home during break-in
A grandmother was shot by intruders inside her Detroit home Monday night.
10,000 counselors and 150,000 clients with mental health issues could be impacted by new proposal
Licensed Professional Counselors maintain a vital role in helping people struggling with PTSD, anxiety, depression or other mental illnesses. However, many of those professionals are worried the scope of their work could be changed with a new proposal in Michigan's licensing department. They're asking residents to call state reps to curb the proposal
Progress made in UAW talks with GM as automaker loses $50M/day
As more than 50,000 UAW workers strike against General Motors, the Detroit automaker is losing $50 million each day, but there is some progress in talks but a deal is still not in place.
Toddler bit by pitbull chained in neighbor's backyard
A 3-year-old was sent to the hospital after being bitten by a pitbull around 10 a.m. in the 20000 block of Patton Sunday.
Act of kindness: Purse stolen in 1957 found, returned to owner
In 1957 Dwight Eisenhower was president, gas was .31 cents a gallon and a woman named Margaret had her purse stolen in the Book Tower building in Detroit.
Michigans Most Wanted, Two killed in car on I-94 freeway
The mother of Dominique Brown join Fox 2 hoping to find answers to who's responsible.
Search continues for 3 suspects in downtown Detroit shooting
An 18-year-old remains in the hospital in stable condition following a shooting earlier this week in downtown Detroit.
Delray resident swaps homes for free ahead of new bridge build
A program in Detroit has one woman trading in her old home for a new one.
Michelle Obama surprises students in Detroit
Former first lady Michelle Obama made a special stop Tuesday in Detroit ahead of her book tour event.
Duggan announcing investment into Detroit neighborhoods
Detroit's revitalization won't be complete without major improvements to the neighborhoods.
Topgolf opens first location in Michigan
The weather has turned cold on us once again, but golf fans have a new place to keep the game alive in metro Detroit.
Good Neighbor exclusives at Shop, Sip and Stroll in Detroit
Big things continue to happen in downtown Detroit.
Local dancers in Moscow Ballet's Great Russian Nutcracker in Detroit
Each holiday season, Moscow Ballet's Great Russian Nutcracker take us into a world of yuletide fantasy.
Police hope video will help catch shooter after teen killed on Outer Dr
Detroit police are hoping video could lead to an arrest after two teens were shot at while walking along Outer Drive.
Yum Village aiming to open restaurant in Detroit next year
Chef Godwin Ihentuge is bringing the flavors of West Africa and the Caribbean to Detroit.
Heading to Noel Night? There's one big change coming this year
Detroit's annual Noel Night is a holiday open house, of sorts, in the city.
Man killed in crossfire during argument outside parents' home
More than a year later, police are still trying to figure out what happened.
GM to slash 14,700 jobs in North America
General Motors will lay off 14,700 factory and white-collar workers in North America and put five plants up for possible closure as it restructures to cut costs and focus more on autonomous and electric vehicles.
Behind the scenes with Maurielle Lue at Steve Harvey's talk show
FOX 2's Maurielle Lue was a special guest on Steve Harvey's talk show this week.
