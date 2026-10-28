Detroit aims to build a thousand homes by 2031

The Brief Detroit launched Project 1000 with a goal of building a thousand homes by 2031. The city is boosting its housing supply and encouraging more people to move there by easing the permitting process and lowering zoning requirements.



The city of Detroit wants to build a thousand homes by 2031, the mayor announced from one of the community's many vacant properties.

Project 1000 aims to add housing to Detroit by erecting 250 homes a year over the next four years.

Mayor Mary Sheffield touted three straight years of population growth and argued rehabilitating old homes and building new ones was necessary to meet the broadening demand.

"This means we are now creating places where families can grow, build wealth and create lasting memories right here in the city of Detroit," Sheffield said from a parcel in the Northwest Goldberg Neighborhood.

Project 1000

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During the announcement, Sheffield was flanked by housing officials, city council members, developers, and residents - all figures that will be involved in the new initiative.

"Under Project 1000, we put all of city government behind the developer to make it easier to develop housing options for our residents here in the city of Detroit," she said.

To do that, the city is reforming its zoning codes and coming up with specific layouts for homes.

The strategy is designed to make it easier and cheaper to build on parcels that have reduced lot-size requirements as well as pre-approved home designs that will speed up the permitting process.

Meanwhile, the city will bundle vacant lots that expand opportunities for building single-family homes, duplexes, and other housing options.

"By lowering these standards, we will be able to allow developers to go through a shortened approval process," said Marcelle Todd, Detroit's city planning commission director.