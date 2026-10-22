Two hospitalized from apartment fire on Detroit's west side

The Brief A three-alarm fire at an apartment complex broke out Thursday morning in Detroit. Two residents suffered smoke inhalation and minor burns from the blaze. The apartment is located on Webb Street on Detroit's west side.



Detroit firefighters were at the scene of an apartment fire on Webb Street Thursday morning.

The backstory:

Two residents in their 50s were transported to a nearby hospital with smoke inhalation and minor burns.

Fire crews determined all residents were accounted for and safe, according to a spokesperson from the Detroit Fire Department.

Multiple units contained and put out the fire, which originally was called in as a three-alarm emergency.

The apartment complex is in the 2200 block of Webb off 14th Street.

Dig deeper:

Detroit Fire Deputy Chief Lorenzo Robertson said the first report came at 5:04 a.m.

When units arrived, the fire was going through the roof.

"There were civilians going to attempt to jump (from the upper floors) but we got our ladder truck companies to the rear with ladders up to the windows," he said. "They were guided down by our firefighters who did an excellent job."

Robertson said the configuration of the complex was odd, due to a courtyard in the middle.

"It was a third of one of the complexes (affected), we contained the fire and stopped the spread," he said.

About 10 units were impacted by the fire he said.

The Source: SkyFOX flew over the scene on Webb Street early Thursday morning, additional information was provided by the Detroit Fire Department.

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