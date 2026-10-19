Hamtramck mayor to remain seated as recount results are certified, city says

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The Brief A vote recount in Hamtramck shook up a mayoral election nearly one year later An announcement on the city's Facebook page stated that current Mayor Adam Alharbi, who initially won the 2025 Mayoral Election, will remain the sitting sworn mayor until the courts determine the outcome



The Mayor of Hamtramck will remain seated for the time being after a recount favored his challenger on Friday.

Big picture view:

In the ever chaotic landscape of Hamtramck politics, an announcement on the city's Facebook page stated that current Mayor Adam Alharbi, who initially won the 2025 Mayoral Election, will remain the sitting sworn mayor until the courts determine the outcome of the recount and when the election process is certified.

The post read:

"While the court-ordered count of contested absentee ballots has taken place, official certification of updated results remains on hold pending the resolution of outstanding legal challenges, including the candidate residency case currently before Wayne County Circuit Court."

Shortly after this story was written, the city removed the Facebook post.

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The backstory:

Muhith Mamood challenged the results of the 2025 Hamtramck mayoral election results. Initially, Alharbi won.

However, officials say 37 ballots were found in the city clerk's office in the days following the election.

A Wayne County Circuit judge said there needed to be a recount.



Friday was that recount going in Mamood's favor.

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