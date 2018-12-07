Toddler dies in house fire in Hamtramck
Despite the heroic efforts of many, a toddler was killed in a house fire overnight in Hamtramck. One adult and another child were seriously hurt.
2 found dead in house fire in Hamtramck
Two people were found dead inside a house fire early Monday morning in Hamtramck. A firefighter was also hurt.
Nosh Pit goes from food truck to restaurant in Hamtramck
What started out as a food truck business has now turned into a brick-and-mortar restaurant.
Detroit Cougars 50th Anniversary Match May 27
The Detroit City Football Club is hosting a Northern Ireland team this weekend to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Detroit's first professional soccer team, the Detroit Cougars.
Woman arrested after police chase through Detroit, Hamtramck
A female suspect was taken in custody after a police pursuit through Detroit and Hamtramck Tuesday morning.
Boil water advisory lifted in Detroit, Hamtramck and Highland Park
The affected area included downtown Detroit and the campus of Wayne State University, where signs were posted on drinking fountains warning people not to drink the water.
Bon Bon Bon's honey buns bon recipe
Alexandra Clark, Founding Chocolatier of Bon Bon Bon, joins us in the FOX 2 Cooking School.
Dining in the Dark Nov. 10
Chef Jeremy Kalmus from K.O. Kitchen joins us in the FOX 2 Cooking School with Sean O'Brien to tell us more about the dinner.
Rock City Eatery moves to Midtown, adds adventure to menu
Chef and Owner Nikita Sanches and Co-Owner and General Manager Jessica Imbronone from Rock City Eatery join us in the FOX 2 Cooking School.
Black residents feel Hamtramck's high taxes are pushing them out
Many are protesting the new higher taxes in Hamtramck and are speaking out.
Rock City Eatery's spicy roasted brussel sprouts
Nikita and Jessica Sanches from Rock City Eatery join us in the FOX 2 Cooking School.
Mich. State Police serving high-risk warrant in Detroit
FOX 2's Ryan Ermanni is at the scene on the Detroit-Hamtramck border where authorities are serving a narcotics search warrant.
Lt. Shaw with the Michigan State Police tells us MSP is assisting the DEA with the search warrant, and that there may be an explosive device inside the building.