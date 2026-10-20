How to watch Lions vs Packers in Week 7 clash Sunday at Ford Field

The Brief The Lions open the NFC North schedule against the Packers Sunday. Injured starters Brian Branch and Cade Mays are set to return to the lineup. The Lions currently sit last in the division heading into Week 7 with one of the NFL's best offenses and worst defense.



When the Lions return to the field Sunday, for the first time this season Dan Campbell's squad gets to see how it matches up with an NFC North divisional opponent.

Big picture view:

The Lions host the Green Bay Packers Sunday in a mid-season division opener thanks to a scheduling quirk.

The good news is, the Lions are getting some much-needed help on defense and more depth on the offensive line.

Lions Get Branch, Mays Back

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - DECEMBER 4: Brian Branch #32 of the Detroit Lions stretches prior to an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys at Ford Field on December 04, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

The backstory:

Coach Dan Campbell said at Monday's daily press conference that star safety Brian Branch and center Cade Mays – the team's most notable off-season acquisition, will be back from injury.

"Barring anything negatively happening between now and the game, we play on playing both of those guys," he said.

Branch is coming back from a torn Achilles tendon from a season ago, while Mays suffered a fractured right wrist in training camp this August.

"We do feel like (Branch) can handle quite a bit here. And we're going topush him in practice here early. That's one of the reasons why we're practicing (Tuesday) and not Wednesday," Campbell said on Monday. "We already kind of have a range of what we're looking at for him and for Cade a little. We're still back and forth on what do we do with him."

Cade Mays talks with Dan Miller at Lions training camp in Allen Park.

How to Watch the Lions

The Lions play the Packers on Sunday at Ford Field and FOX 2 has you covered with coverage all day.

Lions Gameday Live at 10 a.m. previews the game with interviews and predictions.

NFL Sunday at 11 a.m. has latest news around the NFL and a look at the rest of the league with FOX Sports.

The Lions play the Packers at 4:25 p.m. which you can watch on FOX 2.

Sports Works: Get Lions locker room reaction and post-game analysis at 11 p.m.

The season so far

Entering Week 7, the Lions sit in last place in the hyper-competitive NFC North at 3-2. The Minnesota Vikings are in first place at 5-0, followed by the Packers and Bears (4-2) tied for second.

Last week the Packers, winners of three straight, defeated the Cowboys 23-13 on Sunday Night Football.

Green Bay ranks 10th in total defense, with a middle of the road offense, ranking 18th.

The Lions rank fourth in total offense but 32nd – last in total defense, with its struggles well-documented.

A silver lining came in Week 5, as the defense shut down the Arizona Cardinals in a 45-21 win – allowing a late touchdown which served only aesthetic purposes.