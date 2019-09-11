Indians take 7-2 win over Tigers
Adam Plutko pitched six effective innings, rookie Oscar Mercado homered and the Cleveland Indians beat Detroit 7-2 on Tuesday night for their 15th straight victory against the Tigers.
Lions cut C. J. Anderson, Josh Johnson after adding Perkins, Driskel
The Detroit Lions have released running back C.J. Anderson, quickly cutting ties with a player who helped the Los Angeles Rams reach the Super Bowl.
Michigan's Harbaugh & Bredeson ready to play Wisconsin on FOX 2
Ben Bredeson had a chance to cash in on his potential this year in the NFL.
Dantonio moves on from officials, plus big injury news at press conference
Michigan State offensive lineman Kevin Jarvis is expected to miss 6-7 weeks with an undisclosed injury.
WATCH: Mistakes and all, Lions unbeaten after beating Chargers
ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) - Matt Patricia came to Detroit with a defensive background, so it will be no surprise if the Lions keep playing tight, low-scoring games. Turnovers can be particularly harmful in matchups like that, but Detroit got away with those mistakes in a win over the Chargers.
Tigers split with O's, remain on track for top draft pick
DETROIT (AP) - There was only one fitting way for a four-game series between the major leagues' worst teams to end - with no one winning. In the first series in American League history between teams 50 or more games under .500, the Detroit Tigers beat the Baltimore Orioles 5-2 on Monday to earn a split. "That was a nice win," Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire said. "We got an...
WATCH: Miller goes one-on-one with Matthew Stafford
FOX 2's Sports Director Dan Miller caught up with Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford following their win over the Chargers on Sunday.
Pac-12 acknowledges officiating error in MSU loss
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - The Pac-12 Conference acknowledged an officiating error on the last play of Arizona State's 10-7 victory at Michigan State on Saturday. The conference said Sunday night that the Sun Devils should have been called for leaping on Michigan State's missed field goal attempt as time expired.
SportsWorks: Dan Miller, Pat Caputo & John Niyo talk Lions first win
FOX 2's Sports Director Dan Miller was joined by Pat Caputo & John Niyo on the roundtable to talk about the Lions 13-10 win over the Chargers.
Tigers lose 104th game, move closer to first overall pick
DETROIT (AP) - In the big picture, the Detroit Tigers are helping themselves with a bad finish to a terrible season. Edwin Jackson allowed five runs in five innings, and the Tigers took control of the race for the top pick in next June's amateur draft with an 8-2 loss to the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday. Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire isn't looking at the grand scheme,
WATCH: Stafford overcomes mistakes to help Lions top Chargers 13-10
DETROIT (AP) - Matthew Stafford and Darius Slay had a lot to do with the Los Angeles Chargers leading the Lions for three-plus quarters. And, both players bounced back in the final minutes to lift Detroit to a 13-10 victory Sunday. Stafford threw a go-ahead, 31-yard touchdown pass to Kenny Golladay midway through the fourth quarter and Slay made an interception in the end zone with 1:03...
Hicks, Reyes power Tigers past Orioles in 12 innings 8-4
DETROIT (AP) - Victor Reyes hit a tying home run with two outs in the ninth inning and John Hicks had the game-winning grand slam in the 12th to lift the Detroit Tigers to an 8-4 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday. The loss gave Baltimore its second straight 100-loss season after the Orioles finished 47-115 a year ago. Hicks' blast to the bullpen in left field came off Ryan...
WATCH: Arizona State edges No. 18 Spartans 10-7 in wild last minute
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Jayden Daniels and Arizona State spoiled Mark Dantonio's bid for a milestone. Instead, the Michigan State coach was left to explain a chaotic finish to a disappointing home loss. Daniels directed Arizona State on a pressure-packed 75-yard drive and, after Eno Benjamin reached the ball to the goal line for a 1-yard touchdown run with 50 seconds remaining, the...
Last-second field goal lifts EMU over Illinois, 34-31
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) - Chad Ryland booted a 24-yard field goal as time expired to give Eastern Michigan a 34-31 win over Illinois on Saturday. It was the Eagles' third win over a Big Ten team, following victories against Rutgers in 2017 and Purdue in 2018. Mike Glass was 23 of 36 for 316 yards and three touchdowns to lead EMU (2-1). Jarius Grissom rushed three times for 52 yards, while...
Orioles top Tigers 6-2 in meeting of historically bad teams
DETROIT (AP) - In the first meeting in 50 years of major league teams both 50 or more games under .500, DJ Stewart and Trey Mancini homered to lead the Baltimore Orioles over the Detroit Tigers 6-2 on Friday night.
Lions and Chargers hope to learn how to maintain late leads
DETROIT (AP) - The Los Angeles Chargers and Detroit Lions got off to solid starts in their openers, building double-digit leads in the second half before blowing them and going to overtime. Los Angeles led Indianapolis by 15 points midway through the third quarter and salvaged a victory on Austin Ekeler's third touchdown with 5:01 left in the extra period.
No. 18 Michigan State set for rematch with Arizona State
This was the moment early last season when Michigan State's offense hit its first major snag. Faced with a tricky nonconference test on the road, the Spartans wasted opportunities throughout the game and eventually lost to Arizona State on a last-second field goal. "It don't sit with me right," wide receiver Weston Bridges said.
Source: Pistons reach deal with Joe Johnson
DETROIT (AP) - A person with knowledge of the agreement says the Detroit Pistons have reached a deal with 38-year-old swingman Joe Johnson. The person spoke on condition of anonymity Thursday night because the deal had not been announced. Johnson's most recent NBA season was 2017-18, when he played for Houston and Utah. He was recently named MVP of the BIG3 3-on-3 basketball league.
Yankees sweep Tigers in doubleheader
DETROIT (AP) - The New York Yankees wrapped up their visit to Detroit with two victories and a couple new injuries. All-Star catcher Gary Sánchez became the Yankees' latest health concern when he exited the second game of Thursday's doubleheader with left groin tightness as New York beat Detroit 6-4 to complete a sweep. Slugger Edwin Encarnación left the first game, a...
Dantonio win away from all-time wins mark at Michigan State
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Mark Dantonio's name will soon stand alone atop the list of all-time winningest football coaches at Michigan State. On the cusp of breaking Duffy Daugherty's record, Dantonio said he is thankful for all the people on the field, sideline and behind the scenes that have played a huge part in his success.