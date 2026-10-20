Hundreds gather at Sign of the Beefcarver in Royal Oak before iconic restaurant shuts down

The Brief The restaurant owners announced over the weekend that after 70 years, they were closing, partly because of high prices, and having never fully recovered from losses taken during COVID-19. FOX 2 had been at the iconic restaurant since noon on Tuesday, where people waited up to two hours for a chance to support the business before the close-up shop.



The iconic Sign of the Beefcarver along Woodward Avenue in Royal Oak is just days away from closing its doors for good after operating for 70 years in the community. On Tuesday, customers lined up to feast one last time.

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The restaurant owners announced over the weekend that after 70 years, they were closing, partly because of high prices, and having never fully recovered from losses taken during COVID-19.

FOX 2 had been at the iconic restaurant since noon on Tuesday, where people waited up to two hours for a chance to support the business before the close-up shop.

"It’s a lot better than McDonald’s," said customer Kevin Quinn. "You know what you’re going to get. It’s good food. I’ve been coming here since I was a little kid also."

"My parents took us we came, we enjoy it, the food is ready, you eat, and you leave," said longtime customer Bev Quinn. "Everything is delicious. Sorry to see it’s closing."

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Dig deeper:

Some employees have been with the company for 50 years and are uncertain where to go from here.

FOX 2 spoke with one employee, Levoy Garner, who has worked there for 30 years.

He said he knew business hadn’t been the same since COVID but was still shocked to learn the location was closing. He’s made connections with customers from all over the world.

He said employees are receiving some sort of service package, but that many will need additional help.

"It’s heartbreaking. I’m 50 years old; I still have a chance to go out there," he said, "but those people that have been there in the back behind the scenes have been working for so long and so hard, what about them? Where are they going to go? … It’s hard right now."

What's next:

Garner said a GoFundMe has been started to help give some assistance to certain employees.

The restaurant's last day will be on Sunday, Oct. 25.