Griffin Claw Brewing releases banana stout beer, highlighting gorilla conservation at Detroit Zoo
Griffin Claw Brewing has released a commemorative beer to celebrate the Detroit Zoo's conservation work with gorillas in the Democratic Republic of Congo. It's called the Grauer's Grace and is considered a hearty banana stout.
Jim Brady's Detroit celebrates anniversary with 1954 prices
Jim Brady's Detroit, a Michigan restaurant tradition since 1954, is celebrating its third anniversary by rolling back its prices.
Michigan Craft Beer Stroll in Royal Oak Oct. 13
You can sample craft beer from some of the top breweries in the state this weekend at the Michigan Craft Beer Stroll.
5 course rum cocktail dinner at Mr. B's June 16
Mr. B's in Royal Oak is giving you a chance to experience something unique and delicious.
Royal Oak considers raising parking fees
The City of Royal Oak is considering a big increase to its parking fees.
2018 Mental Health Fair at Beaumont Royal Oak
May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and several local organizations teamed up to make sure people know how to get help.
Tequila Mundo in Royal Oak May 19
True connoisseurs know tequila is much more than margaritas, tequila sunrises, and palomas.
20-year-old fatally shot by Royal Oak Police after domestic incident
Police have identified the victim as 20-year-old Cody Reynolds of Royal Oak.
20-year-old fatally shot by Royal Oak Police after domestic incident
Royal Oak Police have been involved in another fatal shooting.
Mr. B's in Royal Oak opening hidden basement speakeasy
The owner of Mr. B's in Royal Oak is creating what he says will be the only speakeasy in the city when it opens early this summer.
Big Sean surprises Detroit students at 'Black Panther' movie
Detroit rapper Big Sean is back in town, giving back to kids from his community.
Royal Oak residents ask for art removed from Veteran's Memorial
Some Royal Oak residents are unhappy about a piece of artwork that was recently installed at the Veteran's Memorial Plaza.
Royal Oak Restaurant week kicks off Feb. 23
Royal Oak Restaurant Week is returning February 23.
Fire at Holiday Market in Royal Oak
Dozens of firefighters are on the scene of a fire at Holiday Market in Royal Oak Friday morning.
Polar Beer Club event Jan. 20
Another beer sampling event is happening at the Royal Oak Farmer's Market this weekend.
Some zoo animals get recycled holiday evergreen trees
Christmastime is over, but the animals at the Detroit Zoo are getting a chance to take in the holiday spirit.
New Year, New You! Wellness Expo Jan. 6
"New Year, New You" is a phrase we often say or hear around the new year. That's the focus of an event this weekend in Royal Oak.
49-year-old man dies while shoveling snow in Royal Oak
A 49-year-old man died while shoveling snow in Royal Oak Tuesday.
Jim Brady's celebrating anniversary with 1954 prices
Jim Brady's Detroit, a Michigan restaurant tradition since 1954, is celebrating its two year anniversary by rolling back its prices. You can get original menu items from three generations ago at their original prices.
Crohn's and Colitis Foundation celebrating 50 years
The Crohn's & Colitis Foundation will be hosting their Annual Evening at the Movies, which also marks the 50th anniversary of the national launch of the foundation.