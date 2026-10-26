Ryan Road reopens after semi-truck and pickup crash in Shelby Township
FOX 2 - A serious crash involving a semi-truck and a pickup truck caused a road closure in Shelby Township.
The backstory:
A white pickup slammed into the semi's trailer at the intersection of Ryan Road and Auburn, closing both roads in both directions.
Just before 9 a.m. the accident scene was cleared and the roads were being reopened to traffic.
Police say the semi-truck broke down in the intersection when it was hit by the pickup traveling westbound en route to work. .
The driver of the pickup suffered serious injuries, but not life-threatening, police say.
According to investigators, drugs and alcohol were not a factor.
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