Ryan Road reopens after semi-truck and pickup crash in Shelby Township

A serious crash involving a semi-truck and a pickup truck caused a road closure in Shelby Township.

The backstory:

A white pickup slammed into the semi's trailer at the intersection of Ryan Road and Auburn, closing both roads in both directions.

Just before 9 a.m. the accident scene was cleared and the roads were being reopened to traffic.

Police say the semi-truck broke down in the intersection when it was hit by the pickup traveling westbound en route to work. .

The driver of the pickup suffered serious injuries, but not life-threatening, police say.

According to investigators, drugs and alcohol were not a factor.

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