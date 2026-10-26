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Ryan Road reopens after semi-truck and pickup crash in Shelby Township

By David Komer
Car crashes
Published October 26, 2026 6:18 AM EDT
Published October 26, 2026 6:18 AM EDT
Police: Semi-truck broke down at intersection when pickup truck hit it
Police: Semi-truck broke down at intersection when pickup truck hit it

Police: Semi-truck broke down at intersection when pickup truck hit it

Shelby Township police are clearing a serious injury accident scene Monday morning at Ryan and Auburn.

FOX 2 - A serious crash involving a semi-truck and a pickup truck caused a road closure in Shelby Township.

The backstory:

A white pickup slammed into the semi's trailer at the intersection of Ryan Road and Auburn, closing both roads in both directions.

Just before 9 a.m. the accident scene was cleared and the roads were being reopened to traffic. 

Police say the semi-truck broke down in the intersection when it was hit by the pickup traveling westbound en route to work. . 

The driver of the pickup suffered serious injuries, but not life-threatening, police say.

According to investigators, drugs and alcohol were not a factor. 

For real-time traffic maps, go to our Traffic page HERE. 

Pickup truck crash with semi closes Ryan Road
Pickup truck crash with semi closes Ryan Road

Pickup truck crash with semi closes Ryan Road

An injury accident has closed Ryan at Auburn Monday morning. 

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