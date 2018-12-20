Jay Dunn has Dystonia, which cause his muscles to cramp and twist. He's now campaigning for a cure

Dystonia is a movement disorder that causes muscles to twist and cramp. While doctors don't know why the disease happens, they believe it's a miscommunication between the brain and the body. Jay Dunn, who started to showcase symptoms of Dystonia when he was just 6 is now fundraising for a cure. The campaign is called the 5 Dollar Cure and you may have seen it advertised on an I-696 billboard. You can help by donating $5.

Summer desserts at New Age Cafe
Joshua Prakobkij and Curtis Townsend from New Age Cafe in Clinton Township joined us on The Nine to tell us more about the unique desserts the cafe creates.