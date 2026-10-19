Inkster city officials meet on proposed data center, hundreds of residents attend

The Brief The proposed building is located on Southern Street near Inkster Road and Michigan Avenue. If you would like to watch the meeting, you can view it in the live player above. The meeting is expected to start at 7 p.m.



A massive 40,000 square foot data center is being proposed in Inkster, leading to many residents opposing it. However, city officials may give it final approval Monday night.

Massive Inkster meeting Monday night

Local perspective:

When FOX 2 first arrived at the meeting at 6 p.m., the parking lot was empty. However, it quickly filled as hundreds are now expected to attend the meeting.

The proposed building is located on Southern Street near Inkster Road and Michigan Avenue.

Klever Technology hopes to transform the vacant 40,000 square foot building into a $75 million data center.

If you would like to watch the meeting, you can view it in the live player above. The meeting is expected to start at 7 p.m.

FOX 2 will update this report as more details follow.

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