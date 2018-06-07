Dr. Ben Carson's EnVision Centers to bring 'vision' back to America
Dr. Ben Carson's Inkster EnVision Center to bring 'vision' back to America
A new pilot program aimed at helping people living on government assistance kicks off Thursday in Inkster.
Triple shooting, 1 person shot in face
Three people were shot in Inkster at the intersection of Moore and Carlyle Streets.
Inkster police locate woman, 3 children taken by knife-point
Inkster police have located a suspect wanted for taking a woman and three children at knife-point Thursday morning.
Driver crashes fleeing Dearborn Heights police; woman killed
A woman who was riding in the car was killed in the crash, and the male driver is in critical condition.
Man's body found in Inkster driveway
Police haven't released the victim's name.