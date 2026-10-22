Judge holds residency hearing for Hamtramck mayoral challenger after recount chaos

The Brief A Wayne County judge held a hearing on the residency of former city councilman Muhith Mamood Mamood challenged the results of the mayoral election, which, after the discovery of 37 additional ballots, favored him as the real winner.



People in Hamtramck have no idea who to call their mayor after a recount favored the challenger a year after the 2025 mayoral election.

Mayoral chaos in Hamtramck

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On Thursday, a Wayne County judge held a hearing on the residency of former city councilman Muhith Mamood, who challenged the results of the mayoral election, which after the discovery of 37 additional ballots, favored him as the real winner.

During the hearing, a neighbor testified that Mamood's home was near his own and that he regularly saw him, his family and cars at the home between 2024 and 2025. Others also talked about seeing him frequently, visiting his home and seeing his wife and children there.

Meanwhile, the opposing side challenged the neighbors' credibility, noting some of them could not identify who lived upstairs, were unsure about the dates and vehicle details and had personal relationships with him.

In response, Mamood's attorney argued that the evidence did not prove he failed to live in Hamtramck for at least half a year. The challenger argued that utility records, cell-tower data investigators' findings and neighbor testimony showed Mamood primarily lived elsewhere, including Troy.

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Meanwhile, Mayor Adam Alharbi narrowly won the election before the recount was issued by a judge.

The city announced on Facebook that Alharbi will remain the sitting mayor until the courts make their final determination.

The judge is expected to have a written opinion soon.

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