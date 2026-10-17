Man arrested after allegedly stabbing pregnant woman in Royal Oak Township

A 35-year-old man was arrested after allegedly stabbing a pregnant woman last night during a domestic dispute. The man was allegedly arguing with the woman when he allegedly stabbed her. She and the baby are in stable condition according to police.
ROYAL OAK TWP., Mich. (FOX 2) - A 35-year-old man was arrested after allegedly stabbing a pregnant woman last night during a domestic dispute.
The man was allegedly arguing with the woman when he allegedly stabbed her. She and the baby are in stable condition, according to police.