Metro Detroit weather: Mild Monday in store; pleasant fall temps continue

Dry and mild conditions continue today.

Timeline:

Temperatures starting out not too far from seasonal; in the 40s. They will be ending up above the norm with high readings near 67 degrees.

Where Saturday and Sunday morning starts produced dense fog, this morning we only see development Downriver, in Monroe and Adrian. No advisories were issued.

Conditions will stay dry as we move through the new week.

Slightly cooler Tuesday with temperatures rising near 70 degrees on Thursday.

We are in a deficit of almost five inches for the year. The next chance for rain comes toward the end of the week, with a slight chance for Halloween on Saturday.

A better opportunity for widespread rain will be Sunday.