Nice stretch of weather continues
Rich Luterman has the forecast.
Tuesday Weather Outlook
Meteorologist Lori Pinson has your forecast
Clouds and fog to greet you Tuesday morning
Sun shows up by the afternoon. Our week continues rain free.
Still mild
Rich Luterman has the forecast.
Monday Showers Possible
Meteorologist Lori Pinson has your forecast
Another cloudy start, but a brighter week ahead!
Don't plan for much rain this week. Dry weather wins out!
Mostly Cloudy with a Few Sprinkles
Mostly cloudy today with a few light sprinkles around the area.
Sunday Showers Possible
Meteorologist Lori Pinson has your forecast
Drier Saturday
Meteorologist Lori Pinson has your forecast
Friday Evening Severe Weather
Meteorologist Lori Pinson has your forecast
Warm, Humid, with a Chance for Strong Storms
Warm and sticky for one more day on Friday. Strong storms are possible late in the day.
Weather for Sept. 12, 2019
FOX 2 News
Cloudy and Cooler Thursday
Clouds will hang tough Thursday afternoon. High temps will struggle to make it into the low 70s.
Weather for Sept. 11, 2019
FOX 2 News
FOX 2 News
FOX 2 News
Tuesday Weather Outlook
Meteorologist Lori Pinson has your forecast
Weather for 9/9/19
FOX 2 News
Cool Monday, Warmer Tuesday
Meteorologist Lori Pinson has your forecast
Monday morning Forecast
One more fall day, then we're warming up!
Sunday Morning Forecast
Big warm up on the way!