Metro Detroit weather: Mild and pleasant Tuesday on the way
FOX 2 - Rinse and repeat yet again.
Timeline:
Our beautifully boring weather marches on, with a chilly start giving way to a warm and bright afternoon.
Nothing changes through Thursday, just more of the same.
A late-week cold front knocks our temps down a touch Friday, but we’re still in the just fine zone, with a nice weekend set to follow.
Temps finally fall back into the 50s early next week.
The Source: The forecast is from Weather Authority Alan Longstreet.