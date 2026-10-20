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Metro Detroit weather: Mild and pleasant Tuesday on the way

By
FOX 2 Detroit
Weather Forecast
Published October 20, 2026 7:05 AM EDT
Published October 20, 2026 7:05 AM EDT
Mild fall temps continue Tuesday
Mild fall temps continue Tuesday

Mild fall temps continue Tuesday

Alan Longstreet has the forecast. 

FOX 2 - Rinse and repeat yet again. 

Timeline:

Our beautifully boring weather marches on, with a chilly start giving way to a warm and bright afternoon. 

Nothing changes through Thursday, just more of the same.

A late-week cold front knocks our temps down a touch Friday, but we’re still in the just fine zone, with a nice weekend set to follow. 

Temps finally fall back into the 50s early next week. 

The Source: The forecast is from Weather Authority Alan Longstreet.

Weather Forecast