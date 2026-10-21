Metro Detroit weather: Pleasant temps continue for Wednesday

It’s another cold start with a sweet afternoon on the way, though we’ll toss in some fog west and south of the city.

Timeline:

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for Monroe and Lenawee counties until 10 a.m.

Temps dip Friday, with another round of morning fog possible. Overall, wonderfully boring weather carries us through the week.

We’ll keep the rain away through the weekend, with some showers returning Tuesday as temps settle back toward typical late-October norms.

The Source: This forecast is from Weather Authority Alan Longstreet.

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