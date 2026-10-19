Metro Detroit weather: Warmer temps make for great start to the week

Great start to your Monday morning. The temperature is warming to the upper 60s today, which is seven degrees above the seasonal high.

Timeline:

Expect to see mostly sunny skies throughout this afternoon and clear skies through this evening and overnight.

We will continue to see warm temperatures as we head throughout the day.

Tuesday and Wednesday we will have highs in the upper 60s and 70 with mainly sunny skies, taking us through midweek.

We will continue to see this quiet and very comfortable weather pattern, through the end of the week.

The upcoming weekend we'll have sunshine and daytime highs in the upper 60s.

The Source: This forecast is from Weather Authority Stephanie Mead.

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