Michigan Democrat candidates allege political intimidation amid doxxing scandal

The Brief With Election Day in the 2026 Midterms just a week away, some candidates are looking over their shoulder every time they leave the house. Democratic candidate Katrina Manetta is running for Michigan's 58th House District. She tells FOX 2 that ads, whether online or via text, show her name, face and personal phone number, which she never authorized.



A handful of Michigan Democratic candidates are coming under attack as their personal information was leaked and opened the door to death threats.

Political doxxing scandal

Big picture view:

With Election Day in the 2026 Midterms just a week away, some candidates are looking over their shoulder every time they leave the house.

Democratic candidate Katrina Manetta is running for Michigan's 58th House District. She tells FOX 2 that ads, whether online or via text, show her name, face and personal phone number, which she never authorized.

She says she was doxxed and it was not just her. Six other Democratic candidates have been doxxed as well.

What they're saying:

Manetta says they do not know specifically who all is behind it. However, she says it has gotten so bad that it led to a violent confrontation with one candidate. They had to get police involved.

"Of course, I am a candidate. I expect people to ask me really tough questions," Manetta said. "That is a valid thing, and they should ask me tough questions. However, I did not approve of my personal number being out. They’re more than welcomed to be directed to my campaign number, but again, when you’re pairing that with false and misleading claims about our campaign, about my life, that puts me at risk, and it has put candidates at risk because there is now candidates that have received threats. Death threats. They’re getting harassed. We are getting phone calls constantly."

The other side:

One of the ads out there does say ‘Paid for by Michigan Freedom Fund.’

FOX 2 spoke with them, and they said they only list numbers that candidates have put on their social media pages and condemned any threats or negativity.

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