Monroe officials investigate mobile home fire where teen was killed, others were stabbed

The Brief A 15-year-old was found dead in a house fire in Monroe early Saturday morning. Police said several others were still inside the mobile home, and had been stabbed. A GoFundMe has been posted. Meanwhile, a vigil is set to be held on Wednesday.



Police in Metro Detroit are working to investigate a house fire and stabbing that occurred over the weekend that left multiple people injured and took the life of a 15-year-old boy.

Teen killed in mobile home fire

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The teen was identified as Trenton Grant, who was a member of the Honors Orchestra and played on the track and football teams at Monroe High School.

On Saturday, Oct. 17, police said they were called for an active assault and structure fire. Those injured inside had stab wounds and lacerations, according to police.

The fire happened around 5:30 a.m. on Raintree Boulevard in Monroe.

What they're saying:

Neighbors in the area FOX 2 spoke with on Monday are devastated about the events that took place.

"We never have had any trouble since we’ve lived here for a little over 10 years," said neighbor Kelli Vandergriff. "It’s just a tragedy, it’s just a terrible thing that happened and two doors down from our house we never hear or see anything, so it was weird it was strange."

"Just saw all the cars and everybody lined up and the crime scene investigating vans right next door caution tape, you just don’t expect that outside your door," said Brian Nisley.

"It is a huge loss. Kids are trying to figure out why, you know, you think about a 15-year old," said Superintendent Andrew Shaw. "So they’re navigating those emotions right now. The support of our staff to help our kids navigate those emotions is vital today and moving forward."

What you can do:

The case remains under investigation by detectives from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detective Bureau at 734-240-7530.

Anonymous tips can be called to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

A GoFundMe has been posted. Meanwhile, a vigil is set to be held on Wednesday.

Grief counselors are set up at the school.