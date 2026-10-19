Northern Michigan man accused of shooting and killing mother in Kent County

The Brief Officials say a 56-year-old Algoma Township woman was killed in a shooting on Oct. 15 just after 9 a.m. Family members inside the home told officials that the alleged shooter was the woman's son, who drove off in a car after the incident. The suspect, identified as Ryan Hansen, had his home and vehicle searched with police saying they found multiple bullet casings.



A woman in Northern Michigan was killed, leading to the arrest of her 30-year-old son, who faces murder charges.

Kent County shooting leaves woman dead

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Officials say a 56-year-old Algoma Township woman was killed in a shooting on Oct. 15 just after 9 a.m.

The Kent County Sheriff's Office says they were called to a home on Indian Lakes Road for a reported shooting. When they arrived, they found Diane Kilmar-Luman dead from multiple gunshot wounds.

Family members inside the home told officials that the alleged shooter was the woman's son, who drove off in a car after the incident.

Deputies and Michigan State troopers searched the area to locate the man, when an undercover officer later found the man near Ritchie Avenue and 14 Mile Road, with his car broken down. Police say he was in the process of getting into another car when deputies arrested him.

Kent County suspect information

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The suspect, identified as Ryan Hansen, had his home and vehicle searched with police saying they found multiple bullet casings.

Hansen was arraigned in Kent County on Monday on charges of homicide—open murder and felony firearms. He was not given a bond.

An investigation is ongoing.