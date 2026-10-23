PHP cyber security: What experts are saying amid vulnerability concerns

The Brief PHPs are a scripting language that a lot of websites use. PHP supports all activities in which people interact with websites, like adding to shopping carts, typing personal information and using passwords.



Learning about PHPs can make the average person's head spin. However, a local cybersecurity expert says there are reasons why you should be paying attention to the latest headlines.

What are PHPs?

Big picture view:

PHP sounds daunting, as there are so many technical computer languages that it is almost confusing. Meanwhile, FOX 2 spoke with an expert who broke it all down and calmed some fears.

PHPs are a scripting language that a lot of websites use. PHP supports all activities in which people interact with websites, like adding to shopping carts, typing personal information and using passwords.

It is like the machine behind the curtain.

However, these vulnerabilities that researchers and AI discovered recently mean the machine has the potential to be tampered with and your private information hacked.

Tech experts on PHPs

Dig deeper:

FOX 2 spoke with cybersecurity expert David Derigiotis, who says this is something businesses and large corporations have to worry about, not the average user.

"I don’t think the everyday person should be worried," said Derigiotis. "This is something that the businesses and organizations all over the world really need to address and grapple with. And those businesses need to make sure that they’re addressing any Internet-facing websites that they have, any databases or portals that customers and clients can access. Those are the things that need to be rectified immediately."

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