Brand your photos with HashtagProps
You may have seen people holding up fun signs in their group pictures, but you may not know the guys behind the props
Nature meets technology at Oakland Urban Growers
Oakland Urban Growers provides fresh, local produce to families and businesses across metro Detroit.
Sign up for Facebook Bootcamp with Grand Circus
Damnien Rocchi with Grand Circus joined us in studio to tell us more about the training.
Comerica Park among first stadiums in country to use fingerprint entry
Comerica Park is leading the way when it comes to technology as baseball parks. It's installed some new equipment to help speed things up at the gate entry.
AT&T addresses cyberbullying with new short film
Hiding behind a text, snap, post or tweet is easy, but those attacks made on social media can have devastating effects for kids. And, with school out, cyberbullies may actually have more time on their hands.
Four men suspected in Greektown beating due in court Thursday
Four of the suspects alleged to be involved in an assault that was videotaped in Greektown are due in court Thursday.
How technology is changing the way millenials apply for jobs
As technology continues to advance, so does the way we apply for jobs.
No cell phones allowed at Chris Rock show at Fox Theatre
We've all been there -- watching a concert or other performer on stage and all you can see is a sea of cell phone screens.
New Ford technology protects against potholes
Potholes are impossible to avoid. So, Ford Motor Company decided not to avoid them. Instead, they're using smart technology to roll right over them.
Macomb County Sheriff's Office gets new wireless body cams
The department now has 200 of the cameras, and about 125 of them will be out on the streets with officers at any given time.
Macomb County Sheriff's Office gets new wireless body cams
Deputies in Macomb County have been outfitted with new wireless body cameras.
Ann Arbor startup FarmLogs helping farmers across the country
FarmLogs founder Jesse Vollmar joins us on The Nine.
Bedrock to announce new tenant in downtown Detroit
Officials will make the announcement Friday morning at 8:30 a.m. Mayor Mike Duggan, Dan Gilbert and Bedrock CEO Jim Ketai will be there.
Derek Kevra introduces 'old technology' to 1st graders
Derek Kevra visits a first grade classroom with old technology to see how the kids fare.
All about Facebook swaps: buying, selling and trading
Facebook swapper Jennifer Lucas joins us on The Nine to tell us more about buying, selling and trading on Facebook.
Man facing felony charges after social media police threats
Nheru Littleton will be charged with making a terrorist threat and using a computer to commit a crime.
Latest tech gadgets with Jennifer Jolly
Consumer tech journalist Jennifer Jolly joins us on The Nine.
3 tech things taking social media by storm
Derek Kevra joins us on The Nine to show us some tech gadgets taking social media by storm: the fidget cube, NFL ball sensors and the Dooze alarm clock.
Your social identity can make or break your interview
Julie Fisher, founder of The Social U, joins us for this Tech Talk segment to tell us how our posts can make or break our future.
La-Z-Boy introduced iClean fabric technology
Faith Phillips, La-Z-Boy lead designer, joins us on The Nine to show us the technology.