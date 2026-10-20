Pistons open new season vs Celtics at Little Caesars Arena

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The Brief The Pistons' home-opener against the Celtics is today at Little Caesars Arena. The Pistons were one win away from the Eastern Conference FInals one season ago. GM Trajan Landon parted ways with Tobias Harris, but signed young stars Jalen Duren and Ausar Thompson to long-term deals.



The Pistons open the 2026-27 season today against the Boston Celtics.

Big picture view:

A season ago, Detroit claimed the top seed in the East before losing in the conference semifinals to the Cavaliers in seven games.

Along the way, the Pistons won the Central Division en route to a 60-22 record with All-NBA guard Cade Cunningham and all-star Jalen Duren, leading the way.

When do the Pistons play?

Tip-off with the Celtics is at 3 p.m. today

This season for the Pistons

The Pistons are favored to repeat as Central Division champions, but they’re behind Philadelphia, the New York Knicks and Boston in odds to win the East a season after winning a conference-high 60 games.

What's new, what's old for the Pistons

Pistons additions: F John Collins, G Isaiah Joe, F Taurean Prince, G Ebuka Okori.

Pistons departures: F Tobias Harris, C Isaiah Stewart, G Caris LeVert.

The off-season

The Pistons didn’t make a major move in the offseason, banking on its young players continuing to develop.

It did take the opportunity to lock up young stars Duren and Ausar Thompson, although in the case of the latter, it was anything but easy.

Training camp began with the center amid an extended holdout between his management and general manager Trajan Langdon.

Duren eventually came to an agreement on a five-year, $200 million contract. Thompson agreed a couple weeks earlier to a five-year, $155 million contract extension.

Coach J.B. Bickerstaff enters his third season at the helm with the Pistons.

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - OCTOBER 30: Cade Cunningham #2 of the Detroit Pistons dribbles on Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors in the second half of the game at Little Caesars Arena on October 30, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User Expand