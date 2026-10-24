Police seeking missing 13-year-old girl from Royal Oak

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Victoria Graham, 13, of Royal Oak has been missing Thursday afternoon.

Police say that she was last in contact with her parents around 3:15 p.m. that day, and may not have returned home from school. There is evidence she may have come to the house, but it's not confirmed.

Victoria was last seen wearing a pink puffer-style jacket. She is black with a light complexion, about 5 feet 2 inches tall with blue eyes. She weighs about 120 pounds.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Michigan State Police as 810-965-6061 or 313-237-2450.