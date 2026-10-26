Soaring Detroit gas prices rise 32 cents in past week

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It's getting a little more expensive for Michigan drivers at the gas pump.

The backstory:

In the past week, the price is up 32 cents for drivers across the state. According to Triple-A Michigan the average gas cost is $4.81 per gallon – up more than 50 cents from the national average.

On Monday morning at an Oak Park Amoco station at 10 Mile and Greenfield the price of gas is $4.99 per gallon. Drivers paying cash can get a little cheaper at $4.89.

Gas is actually six cents lower than it was at this time last month. But in the big picture, the cost is about $1.75 more than this time last year.

Drivers are spending about $72 on a 15 gallon tank of gasoline And that's $21 more than what we were paying in August of 2025. And really, there is no end in sight.

Most of this being blamed on the conflict in the Middle East.

Those prices at the pump, they have drivers doing whatever they can to really make their fuel last, to stretch it.

They are combining errands, they aren't driving as fast or even stopping – idling their cars.

In case you're wondering, some of the most expensive gas in our state is right here in Metro Detroit.

Metro Detroit has some of the most expensive gas prices in Wayne County, at $4.88.

The cheapest gas in our State is found in the upper peninsula in the Marquette area at $4.62 per gallon.

The Source: Information for this report is from Triple-A Michigan.

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