Gas prices near me: Check Michigan prices by county
As Michigan drivers come to grips with the rising gas prices, we have an interactive map to track the average price per gallon based on county.
Gas prices, low car inventory make for 'perfect storm' of uncertainty
"The problem right now is, there is just not a lot of availability of any kind of vehicle," Krebs said. "If you want to switch to an EV or hybrid, there aren't very many of them available."
Michigan gas prices higher than neighboring states, including Indiana and Ohio
Michigan drivers on average are paying more in gas prices than neighboring states. Here's a breakdown of costs, and ways to save at the pump.
Michigan Republicans announce plan to suspend state gas tax for next 6 months
Michigan Republicans are planning to pass legislation that would pause the state's gas tax for at least six months as prices continue to skyrocket.
Whitmer joins other governors calling for suspending federal gas tax amid high oil prices
Gas prices hit a record-high Tuesday as the cost for a gallon of petroleum reached an average of $4.17 in the U.S. Prices in Michigan fell just below $4, however that's likely to continue growing.
Michigan's gas tax: how much is on a gallon of gas?
Michigan's gas tax is among the highest in the nation as rouhgly $10 of your fill up goes to state and federal taxes. Here's a breakdown of how it's calculated and why we're paying more today than a year ago.
Michigan's credit card gas fee: why it costs more to pay with your card
Gas prices hit an all-time high across the U.S. Tuesday. With more sanctions against Russian oil expected to add pressure to fuel supplies, the cost may rise further.
Gas prices skyrocket to over $4, could take food off the table for some
Gas prices are closing in on a $4.50 and unlikely to come down anytime soon. But that's not just a pain, it could lead to an impossible choice.
Metro Detroit gas prices climb to $4 a gallon, setting another 2022-high
Michigan drivers were spending $59 on average to fill up a vehicle with a 15-gallon tank of gas - about $8 from where prices were at their highest last November.